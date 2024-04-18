Travis Kelce Should Propose to Taylor Swift 'by July,' Matchmaker Patti Stanger Says: 'I'm Just Praying for This'
Patti Stanger wants Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to live happily ever after!
The Millionaire Matchmaker alum, 62, gushed over the Hollywood power couple's whirlwind love story and admitted she's been eager to see the NFL star, 34, get down on one knee for the pop icon, 34.
"I just want them to succeed and get an engagement ring by July," Stanger told a reporter of the loved-up duo. "I'm rooting for it."
"He's at the top of his game and she's at the top of her game," the relationship expert pointed out, adding, "and they're two separate careers and I'm just praying for this. This is the wedding I want."
Kelce and Swift, who went public in September 2023, haven't been shy about their love for each other and how serious their romance has become, especially after the crooner was in a relationship with ultra-private actor Joe Alwyn for years.
"[It’s] been so refreshing for Taylor not to feel the need to hide with Travis," an insider claimed to a publication. "He makes her feel safe and protected like she has the freedom to be and act however she wants."
As far as a possible engagement, the Kansas City Chiefs player has reportedly been thinking about making things official with the "Karma" singer. "It’s not a question of if, it's when," another source spilled. "They are perfect for each other and cannot wait to spend the rest of their lives together."
"He wants Taylor to know that he cherishes her more than anything else, even football," the insider claimed. "He’s fully committed to their relationship."
When Kelce does make the big move, sources claimed Swift won't hesitate to accept. "There’s no doubt she’ll say yes without a second thought," the insider added. "Her head is in the clouds."
During a recent episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights,” the tight end and his sibling chatted with guest Lil Dicky, who expressed how in awe he was of the athlete's love story with the chart-topper.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I think it’s the best thing ever. Honestly, my take on it — not that you want to spend time talking about it for the 5,000th time — but like, I just think there’s something that just makes everyone feel like the world is kind of like high school. Your most popular pop star, beloved musician, somehow met the most popular, beloved athlete and they actually fell in love," the comedian told Travis of his relationship with Taylor.
"I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports. So I don’t know how the f--- I did it," the Catching Kelce alum said in disbelief.
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Stanger.