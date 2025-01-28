Taylor Swift Joked She Needed to Get 'Medevacked' Out of Chiefs Game During Travis Kelce's Nail-Biting Win: 'My Heart Was in My Throat'
Taylor Swift — "You Need to Calm Down!"
The pop star nearly had a heart attack while watching her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs' extremely close playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 26.
The AFC Championship matchup was close for the entire game, with the Chiefs only winning by a three-point margin as the final score resulted in a 32-29 victory.
After the Chiefs secured their spot in Super Bowl LIX, the singer made her way down onto the field with Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany.
While cheering on their lovers who were on stage accepting their trophies, Taylor and Brittany were caught on camera having a sweet conversation alongside Donna.
"There's your man!" Brittany could be heard telling Taylor after spotting Travis, prompting the "Love Story" singer to point at the talented tight end and say, "look at you," before mouthing, "I love you."
The blonde beauties then sparked a conversation, as Brittany told Taylor she liked her outfit — which was head-to-toe Louis Vuitton — and the "So High School" hitmaker responded, "thank you, you look so great."
Taylor expressed gratitude toward Brittany for being her support system throughout the end of Travis' season, admitting to the mom-of-three: "Oh my god, you kept me so calm the last couple weeks."
- Taylor Swift Celebrates Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Win With His Parents and Brother Jason: See the Sweet Photos
- Revealed: What Taylor Swift Told Boyfriend Travis Kelce After Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl Win
- Taylor Swift Supports Boyfriend Travis Kelce at Kansas Chiefs Game Despite Team's First Loss in Front of Pop Star
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I did not know what to do and I'd just text Brittany and be like, 'tell me it's going to be OK,'" the "Bad Blood" singer informed Donna, who laughed.
After Brittany noted "what a game" the Chiefs matchup against the Bills was, Taylor confessed, "my heart was in my throat."
"I was like, 'I need to get medevacked out of here.' This is crazy," she quipped.
Taylor eventually reunited with Travis on the field at Arrowhead Stadium, where they shared several kisses and hugs before leaving the grass and heading back up to the Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? host's private suite to celebrate with friends and family.
Travis and the Chiefs are aiming for a historical three-peat Super Bowl win, the second of which Taylor will be in attendance at after she and the "New Heights" podcast co-host went public with their relationship in September 2023.
Kansas City will take on the Philadelphia Eagles during the championship game on Sunday, February 9, a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl — which saw Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, go head-to-head.
The 2023 Super Bowl resulted in a Chiefs victory and was Jason's final championship appearance before he retired at the end of last season.
Taylor is expected to be at the big game to cheer on her boyfriend, however, she skipped all of Travis' away matchups this season due to both scheduling and safety concerns. The Super Bowl will likely be an exception, as the last game she attended that wasn't at Arrowhead Stadium happened to be for the championship in Las Vegas last year.