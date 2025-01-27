Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Kiss, Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other While Celebrating the Chiefs Advancing to the Super Bowl: Watch
Cue "So High School"!
After the Kansas City Chiefs came out victorious on Sunday, January 26, and advanced to the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift met boyfriend Travis Kelce down on the field to celebrate the big win.
In photos and videos from the night, the superstar couple, both 35, can be seen sharing multiple smooches, and at one point, the singer put her hands on Kelce's face as she looked at him with adoration.
The two kept their arms around each other as they left the field and headed inside, where a video showed Swift excitedly jumping up and down and patting the athlete's chest, to which he brings her in and kisses her on the head.
The fun night came about one month after Kelce threw a surprise party for the Grammy winner to mark the end of her memorable Eras Tour, complete with their friends dressed up in outfits to represent the vocalist's countless albums. The NFL star put his own twist on the theme, wearing the same top hat and tuxedo he rocked when he came out on stage at one of her concerts.
"Travis had this surprise party planned for a while now and it was something he knew he wanted to do," a source told a publication. "Travis wanted to throw Taylor a surprise party because she deserved a huge celebration after all the hard work she’s put in."
According to another insider, Swift is looking forward to spending her new free time with her beau, whom she started dating in the summer of 2023.
"After 21 months on the road and a year-and-a-half with Travis, Taylor is ready for this next chapter to begin with the love of her life," the source told a news outlet. "They got a lot to look forward to, and they couldn’t be more excited about it."
Next up for the pair is the Super Bowl, which will take place on Sunday, February 9, in New Orleans.
Just like last year, the "Karma" crooner is expected to be in the stands for the big game.
Though Swift kept her six-year romance with ex Joe Alwyn very private, she's had no problem showing her support for Kelce.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," the songwriter explained to TIME in 2023. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. We’re just proud of each other."