Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Kiss, Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other While Celebrating the Chiefs Advancing to the Super Bowl: Watch

After the Kansas City Chiefs came out victorious on Sunday, January 26, and advanced to the Super Bowl , Taylor Swift met boyfriend Travis Kelce down on the field to celebrate the big win.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift packed on the PDA after the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl.

In photos and videos from the night, the superstar couple, both 35, can be seen sharing multiple smooches, and at one point, the singer put her hands on Kelce's face as she looked at him with adoration.

The two kept their arms around each other as they left the field and headed inside, where a video showed Swift excitedly jumping up and down and patting the athlete's chest, to which he brings her in and kisses her on the head.