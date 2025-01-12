Taylor Swift Is 'Ready for This Next Chapter' to Begin With Travis Kelce After Eras Tour Wrapped: 'They Couldn't Be More Excited'
Now that Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is wrapped up, the singer is thrilled to be able to be with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, more.
“After 21 months on the road and a year-and-a-half with Travis, Taylor is ready for this next chapter to begin with the love of her life,” a source dished about the pair, who began dating in the summer of 2023.
The insider added that the duo have “got a lot to look forward to, and they couldn’t be more excited about it.”
As OK! previously reported, the stars have been hot and heavy ever since they went public with their romance.
For the pop star's 35th birthday in December, the football star "got her a ton of gifts,” another insider told Page Six.
“Travis has only let a few of those closest to him know what he has in store for Taylor because he doesn’t want to ruin any surprises,” the insider spilled at the time, noting Kelce had “been shopping for Christmas and birthday gifts for Taylor for quite a while.”
The football player, 35, then had something else up his sleeve: a surprise party for the "Cruel Summer" songstress to celebrate the past few years.
“Travis had this surprise party planned for a while now and it was something he knew he wanted to do,” another insider told Page Six. “Travis wanted to throw Taylor a surprise party because she deserved a huge celebration after all the hard work she’s put in.”
One of Swift's pals Ashley Avignone revealed “[Swift] thought she was going to a small, quiet dinner but it was actually a giant surprise party with her friends and family, props included.”
It seems like things are getting more and more serious between the two as time goes on, as Kelce even hinted at when is the best time to get married during the Wednesday, January 8, episode of his "New Heights" podcast.
One listener called in to ask Kelce and his brother what they thought of getting married in autumn, which is during football season.
“I actually don’t know people who’ve gotten married in the fall, because all the weddings I’ve been to and all my friends always do it in the summer,” Kelce said. “I’ve seen weddings in f------- February. I’ve seen weddings everywhere but the fall.”
Many people believe Kelce will get down on his knee in the near future.
“I’m thinking this year they are going to get married, or after football,” former NFL corner and Pro-Bowler Adam “Pacman” Jones told The Mirror in an interview published on Friday, January 3. “Of course, they are going to be together.”
“I think they are in a real relationship,” he added. “I know Trav, because he went to UC. His love [is genuine]. When he says he is with somebody, he is with somebody.”
On January 7, Hoda Kotb predicted Swift will have a ring on her finger soon. "It's happening," she said.
Life & Style spoke to the source.