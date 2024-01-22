Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Rave Over Travis Kelce's 'Perfect' Heart to Taylor Swift During Playoff Game: 'That's Her Sign!'
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb very much approve of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance!
After the football star, 34, scored a touchdown during the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff game on Sunday, January 21, he formed a heart with his hands — something the pop star, 34, frequently does during her concerts.
“Heart, heart, we’re into hearts!” Bush Hager, 42, said on the Monday, January 22, episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. “We love it!”
“If you are in the middle of an NFL game, and you look up to where your girlfriend’s box is and you do that, that means it’s a lot,” Kotb added.
The duo played a clip from the game where Kelce celebrated in the endzone by throwing up a heart in the air and blew a kiss in the singer's direction.
“That’s her [Swift’s] sign! She does it all the time,” Kotb exclaimed. “She’s always doing it, so now he’s doing it!”
“Oh my gosh, he did get that from her! That’s a perfect heart by the way, a lot of hearts don’t look that good,” Kotb added. “She loves cheering for him in the stands, because I think she’s so used to being on the stage and now she’s like all of us in the stands cheering, screaming, rooting.”
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty attended Kelce's game on Sunday with his parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, in addition to his older brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce.
Fans couldn't get enough of Jason and Taylor's interaction after the former took his shirt off and cheered on his brother.
"I bet it’s just the best feeling for her to be part of a group, cheering wholeheartedly for something they all want that has nothing at all to do with her. She’s not the focus, no one is relying on her to be perfect. I love this for her so much," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another said, "You know she loves it though. she loves chaotic energy!"
"I’m really happy he finally gets to cheer his brother on! This is so wholesome! I love it!" a third supporter shared.
The duo, who sparked romance rumors over the summer, seem to be in a good spot, and according to Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, they're the real deal.
“It was purely organic,” he spilled. “When they were just starting off dating, there were a lot of people saying, ‘Oh, it’s a marketing stunt.’ But no, it’s very real. And as I said, the most important thing is we’re happy for the two of them."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The CEO continued: “We’re so happy for Travis Kelce and Taylor in their relationship.”