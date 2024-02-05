Taylor Swift Arrives Solo to 66th Annual Grammy Awards as She Hints at Re-Release of 'Reputation' Album
Taylor Swift stunned in black and white as she made her debut on the red carpet for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday evening, February 4. The singer arrived to the event without her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who is currently preparing for the 2024 Super Bowl.
The "Cruel Summer" singer looked gorgeous in a sleek, white gown by Schiaparelli Couture. She paired the look with black gloves and several necklaces — including a silver choker with a clock on it set to midnight.
Swift is nominated for six Grammys including for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights.
Fans flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, speculating that the pop star was hinting at the highly anticipated release of Reputation (Taylor's Version) with her Grammys look.
"Taylor Swift serving reputation era tv incoming at the #GRAMMYs this year!" one fan wrote, while another added, "PLEASEEEE the clock necklace! REPUTATION TV???"
A third gushed, "The dress is BLACK AND WHITE?? THE CHOKER?? HER HAIR LOOKS SO DEBUT CODED?? DOUBLE RELEASE??"
It isn't only Swift's incredible strides with her music career that has fans talking, her love life has also been a major topic of conversation among fans.
As OK! previously reported, the "You Belong With Me" singer and Kelce's relationship went public with their relationship in September 2023 and she's since made several appearances at the NFL star's games.
"The way Travis is open with his friends, family and fans about his relationship makes Taylor feel secure," a source spilled of their high profile romance. "She feels like she can be away from him and not worry about him doing anything sketchy behind her back. She trusts him; he makes her feel safe and normal."
"When they go out with his friends in Kansas City, she feels like she can be a regular girlfriend," the source continued. "They can hang out and drink cocktails and kiss out in the open — all the things she’s always wanted to do."
And while Kelce wasn't able to accompany Swift to the award show to cheer her on, a separate insider said the pair understands "the dedication the other person has to their work."
"They don’t have to explain anything to each other because they just get it," the insider explained. "They can give each other space without any jealousy or hard feelings."