Taylor Swift Arrives Solo to 66th Annual Grammy Awards as She Hints at Re-Release of 'Reputation' Album

Taylor Swift stunned in black and white as she made her debut on the red carpet for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday evening, February 4. The singer arrived to the event without her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who is currently preparing for the 2024 Super Bowl.

The "Cruel Summer" singer looked gorgeous in a sleek, white gown by Schiaparelli Couture. She paired the look with black gloves and several necklaces — including a silver choker with a clock on it set to midnight.