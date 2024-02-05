'Let Her Live!': Trevor Noah Defends Taylor Swift Being Shown at Football Games During 2024 Grammys Monologue

Trevor Noah opened up the 2024 Grammy Awards with a bang! Instead of making distasteful comments about Taylor Swift's presence at NFL games, the talk show host defended the singer, 34, amid her romance with Travis Kelce.

“I think it is so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras panning to Taylor Swift, like she’s controlling the cameras at the game," he began.

"Let her live! In fact, on Taylor’s behalf, every time someone says Taylor Swift, I am going to cut to someone whose played football. You like that, Terry Crews? You better fix that face, Terry! No relaxing, Terry," Noah quipped as Swift laughed at the joke.