'Let Her Live!': Trevor Noah Defends Taylor Swift Being Shown at Football Games During 2024 Grammys Monologue
Trevor Noah opened up the 2024 Grammy Awards with a bang! Instead of making distasteful comments about Taylor Swift's presence at NFL games, the talk show host defended the singer, 34, amid her romance with Travis Kelce.
“I think it is so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras panning to Taylor Swift, like she’s controlling the cameras at the game," he began.
"Let her live! In fact, on Taylor’s behalf, every time someone says Taylor Swift, I am going to cut to someone whose played football. You like that, Terry Crews? You better fix that face, Terry! No relaxing, Terry," Noah quipped as Swift laughed at the joke.
People applauded Noah's monologue, especially because he didn't make fun of her the way Jo Koy did at the 2024 Golden Globes.
One person wrote, "shoutout to trevor noah for making RESPECTFUL taylor swift jokes," while another said, "I would like to thank Trevor Noah for hyping the women up and skipping the misogynistic Taylor Swift jokes. I shouldn’t have to thank him, but I think we all know why."
A third person added, "Trevor Noah with an actually funny Taylor Swift joke!!!"
As OK! previously reported, the "Maroon" songstress has gotten backlash for supporting her boyfriend at his games.
In January, Koy's joke about Swift fell flat.
"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," the comedian, 52, said, and when the cameras panned to the Grammy winner, she looked upset.
After the show, Koy claimed he wasn't trying to put the pop star down.
"I didn’t understand the Taylor [Swift] tiff. Mind you, that one was just getting rewritten 50 million times, never ran it through, all the way up until we had to walk out. It’s just weird, where do you place it, and and we kept hammering it and cutting it down," Koy admitted in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.
"But the whole intention of that joke was to make fun of the NFL. It’s like, the cool thing about the [Golden] Globes is we don’t need to do cutaways for ratings," Koy added of the jab.
Meanwhile, Swift doesn't seem to care about the haters.
“I’m just there to support Travis,” she told Time magazine. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”