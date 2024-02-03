Travis Kelce Makes Taylor Swift 'Feel Secure' in Their Relationship: 'She Can Be Away and Not Worry'
It looks like Taylor Swift might have finally found her other half. After dating a slew of guys over the years, the pop star, 34, is smitten with Travis Kelce.
"He always makes her feel special and appreciated and plans romantic nights together,” said a source of their relationship. “The way Travis is open with his friends, family and fans about his relationship makes Taylor feel secure. She feels like she can be away from him and not worry about him doing anything sketchy behind her back. She trusts him; he makes her feel safe.”
Though the public is interested in the pair's new romance, their date nights are nothing out of the ordinary.
“When they go out with his friends in Kansas City, she feels like she can be a regular girlfriend. They can hang out and drink cocktails and kiss out in the open — all the things she's always wanted to do," the insider noted.
“Since both are at the top of their professions, they understand the dedication the other person has to their work,” the insider added. “They don’t have to explain anything to each other because they just get it. They can give each other space without any jealousy or hard feelings.”
As OK! previously reported, the stars first made headlines when the singer showed up at his game in late September 2023.
Kelce, 34, recently spoke about when they started making things official.
"We had known each other for close to a month up to that point," he said on the The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, January 31.
Three days before the Chiefs-Bears game, Kelce "threw the ball in her court" and invited Swift to the game.
"It wasn't just an out-of-the-blue, 'Hey, come to the game,'" Kelce said of his lady.
"I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It's been nothing but a wonderful year, man," he added.
Kelce also revealed how he's been navigating being in the public eye more than ever.
"You know, it's been a crazy, crazy ride that I could have never anticipated," he stated. "But I'm having fun with it. The majority of the world is having fun with it, outside all the cranky NFL fans that just don't want to see the Chiefs win."
Life & Style spoke to the source.