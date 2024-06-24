Taylor Swift 'Swooning' Over Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Surprise Performance at London Concert: 'Never Going to Forget These Shows'
Taylor Swift is thrilled her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, joined her onstage during the Sunday, June 23, Eras Tour concert!
"Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal. Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME… Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard. Acoustic sections went OFF. I got to sing ‘Castles Crumbling’ with @yelyahwilliams for the first time - hadn’t performed with her since 2011 and man my heart was just so full of love for her and our friendship. Then the impossibly gifted and wonderful @gracieabrams came and surprised the crowd with the first performance of our song ‘us.’ And I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut 🥰 Never going to forget these shows. Can’t wait to do it 5 more times in August. Up next: Dublin!! 🇮🇪," the pop star, 34, captioned a few photos from the epic night via Instagram on June 24.
As OK! previously reported, the "Cruel Summer" songstress surprised the crowd when she brought out the football player, 34, during her performance of "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."
During his appearance, Kelce carried his girlfriend across the stage as he gave her fake touch-ups and switched up her outfit.
After leaving the stage, fans noticed he went back to the VIP tent, where he danced to other parts of the show.
Of course, people were elated to see Kelce having fun with his lady. One person wrote, "this was NOT on my bingo card," while another said, "They are the cutest omgggg."
A third person added, "This is probably the best surprise appearance ever."
The pair's night didn't end there, as they were spotted at hotspot Chiltern Firehouse, where they partied until 4 a.m.
Despite all the attention the two receive, Kelce previously admitted how he doesn't let it all go to his head.
"When you have good family and friends around you, it makes that aspect in life that much easier," Kelce said in an interview with ABC's Good Morning America, which aired on Thursday, June 6.
"I’ve always been a very grounded guy," he continued. "It might not come off like that when I’m playing football but off the field, I just want to be a genuine person. I try not to get too far down the road because you just never know when opportunities are going to present themselves."