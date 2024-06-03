Taylor Swift Smiles Wide While Singing About Dating a Football Player Amid Travis Kelce Romance: Watch
Taylor Swift couldn't help but laugh at herself while singing her old tune "Fifteen" during her Sunday, June 2, concert in Lyon, France.
In a viral social media video, the Grammy winner was grinning from ear to ear when the lyrics mentioned dating an athlete — which just so happens to align with her and Travis Kelce's romance.
"Well, in your life you'll do things/ Greater than dating the boy on the football team/ I didn't know it at fifteen," the blonde beauty belted out while smiling.
The performance was actually a mash-up, as she combined it with "You're on Your Own, Kid," a newer tune that can also relate to her and Kelce's relationship.
In the song, Swift sings, "So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it," and as OK! reported, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end did make a friendship bracelet for Swift with his phone number on it. However, he wasn't able to meet her after attending her July 2023 concert to give it to her.
Luckily, Swift heard about the cute gesture, and after meeting up for the first time in the summer of 2023, they hit it off.
The power couple went public with their romance this past September when the "Karma" singer attended one of Kelce's NFL games. The pair has been going strong ever since, with the football player having attended a handful of her shows.
"He wants to support her as much as he can while he can, so he’s going to [go] back and forth from the U.S. to Europe while he has the time," one source told a magazine of Kelce's plans while Swift is on the international leg of her tour this summer. "For now, [Travis] can arrange his schedule to be with [Taylor]."
The "New Heights" podcast co-host was most recently seen at her May 12 concert in Paris, France, which he attended next to Swift's pal Gigi Hadid and the model's boyfriend, Bradley Cooper.
"Her new rendition of the Eras Tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department, a handful of those songs in the new show, which means there’s a new segment, new lights, new dancing and everything," raved Kelce on his podcast. "I enjoyed every bit of it. It was unbelievable."
Swift's tour runs through December. After one more concert in Lyon on Monday, June 3, the superstar has a few days off before heading to Edinburgh, Scotland.