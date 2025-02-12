or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Taylor Swift Tips Grammys Staff While Backstage at Awards Show in New Viral Video: Watch

Photo of Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift is a great tipper!

By:

Feb. 12 2025, Published 11:36 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Taylor Swift has no bad "Reputation" when it comes to tipping.

In a viral video shared to social media on Tuesday, February 11, the pop star was spotted generously giving cash to employees working backstage at the 2025 Grammy Awards earlier this month.

taylor swift tips grammys staff backstage awards show video
Source: MEGA

The pop star was spotted tipping staffers while backstage at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

After switching out of her dazzling red one-shoulder mini dress and into a sparkly silver after-party ensemble, Swift was seen pausing in her tracks while walking through a hallway at the Crypto.com Arena before turning around to tip four staffers.

"Thank you so much for all your hard work," the 14-time Grammy winner — who walked away from the awards show empty handed — could be heard telling the individuals.

taylor swift tips grammys staff backstage awards show video
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift was previously seen giving $100 to a worker at Gillette Stadium in December 2023.

As she slipped what was assumed to be cash into the workers' hands, one of the employees told Swift, "We appreciate you so much."

After the quick interaction, Swift returned to her publicist, Tree Paine, security and other members of her posse before continuing on her way out of the venue.

Source: @moonlithoax/X
taylor swift tips grammys staff backstage awards show video
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift was seen handing cash to four employees at the Grammys.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

While her album The Tortured Poets Department and her duet with Gracie Abrams, "Us.," fell short in all six categories Swift was nominated for, the 35-year-old remained in positive spirits throughout the entirety of music's biggest night.

Victorious or not, Swift "[felt] honored to have been nominated among so many other incredibly talented artists," a source spilled to a news publication after the awards show.

"Taylor had an amazing time at the Grammys," the insider assured. "She had a blast hanging out with friends, chatting and partying with everybody."

The "Cruel Summer" hitmaker visibly had a blast as she danced around to performances by Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Doechii and more,

taylor swift tips grammys staff backstage awards show video
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift has a positive reputation for being friendly to employees and strangers she encounters.

While Swift tipping Grammys staffers was sweet to see, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

In December 2023, the "All Too Well" singer was caught handing a $100 bill to kitchen staff at Gillette Stadium who had seemingly served her VIP suite during the Kansas City Chiefs away game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.

Swift additionally gave a $100 bill to a ticket taker at Highmark Stadium in January 2024, when her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, took on the Buffalo Bills in upstate New York.

"She’s a sweetie pie. Very down to earth," employee Jerris Rainey informed a local news station at the time. "I just wanted to just see her, and she you know she stopped, and she asked me if I worked at the stadium. I said yes, and she asked if she could give me a tip. She gave me $100 and then she asked if I wanted to take a picture with her and I said yes."

Page Six spoke to a source about Swift's experience at the Grammys.

