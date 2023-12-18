Taylor Swift's Dad Scott Hands Out Daughter's Birthday Cake to Fans During Chiefs Game as Singer Tips Stadium Staffers With $100 Bills
No need to charm Taylor Swift's dad with self-effacing jokes — everyone can have some cake!
On Sunday, December 17, the "All Too Well" singer's father, Scott, iconically handed out extra pieces of his famous daughter's birthday cake to fans during the Kansas City Chiefs away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
It seems the "Love Story" singer let her birthday festivities extend into the weekend after turning 34 on Wednesday, December 13.
In a viral video shared to social media, Scott, 71, could be seen passing slices of the delicious dessert to fans who were also watching his daughter's boyfriend Travis Kelce play football from a neighboring VIP suite.
He made sure his daughter was aware, signaling her to wave to fans as he happily delivered the leftover cake while dressed in a red Chiefs sweater and khaki pants.
Scott's gesture sent fans in a frenzy on social media, as many couldn't imagine what it'd be like to devour their idol's birthday cake.
"You have lived a complete life. I would die. 😭," one user admitted to a lucky recipient of the "Gorgeous" singer's birthday confection, while a second supporter added, "how does it feel to be the luckiest person in the world."
At another point in the fun-fulled football Sunday outing, Taylor one-upped her dad when she hand-delivered hefty tips to stadium staffers in an effort to express gratitude for their service to her during the game.
- Taylor Swift Leaves Chiefs Game With Travis Kelce Before Paying to Empty 'Entire' Restaurant for Rumored Date Night
- Taylor Swift Curses at Refs After Boyfriend Travis Kelce Was Pushed to the Ground During Chiefs vs. Patriots Game: Watch
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Leave Chiefs Game Separately After Singer Was Spotted Bonding With His Mom
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The sweet moment was caught on camera and shared to social media, where the blonde beauty could be seen peeking through a doorway with a smile spread across her face and cash in her hands.
In the photo, Taylor seemed to be on her way out of the stadium — as she wore a black jacket over a gray Chiefs sweatshirt and her adorable white and red winter hat with Kelce's number 87 stitched onto it — while making a pitstop to hand the food runners the money.
At least one $100 bill could visibly be seen being given to a stadium staffer, with several other bills remaining crumpled in Taylor's hand — which also held onto a Dunkin' Donuts cup — during the transaction.
In case the act of kindness didn't prove how awesome the 12-time Grammy winner is, fans rallied together to highlight the selflessness of their role model.
"Literally how do people not love or like her," one admirer wrote via X (formerly named Twitter), while another noted: "Handing out [100 bills] like the classy, generous, good tipper that she is. Never taking the people that work for her for granted."
"I’m not a die hard Swiftie but what I notice about her — she acknowledges and thanks everyone around her. The security, restaurant staff as she leaves, any workers she passes [at a stadium] she says hello...etc. Not many at her celebrity level or even C level do that," a third person pointed out.