Taylor Swift and Travis Have 'Some Big Decisions to Make' as They Figure Out How to Manage Their Family and Work Obligations

As OK! previously reported, the football star made it clear he was interested in Swift over the summer, and the two took things a step further when she showed up at his game in September. Since then, the couple has been spotted in New York City and Kansas City, Mo.

Despite being in a long-distance relationship, it seems like Kelce is adamant on making things work.

"Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her," another source told Entertainment Tonight. "Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can."