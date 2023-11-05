Taylor Swift and Travis Have 'Some Big Decisions to Make' as They Figure Out How to Manage Their Family and Work Obligations
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have only been together for a short time, but now that the singer, 33, is about to embark on her Eras Tour again, she and the athlete, 34, need to figure out their next steps going forward.
"They started dating while she was on a break from her Eras Tour, but pretty soon, she’s going to be even busier than he is,” a source said of the pop star, who launches the South American leg of her show on November 9. "They've got some big decisions to make."
"They want to spend as much time together as possible, but managing family and work obligations is going to make it tricky. This holiday madness could be the first big test of their relationship," the insider divulged.
Their schedules won't exactly align as the "Cruel Summer" songstress will be in Argentina on November 9 and then Brazil right after.
"It’s a mess to coordinate, but it’s worth it. They’re so smitten, they’re willing to jump through hoops to be together. No matter what, this will be a memorable holiday season," the source said of the pair, who first sparked romance rumors in September.
As OK! previously reported, the football star made it clear he was interested in Swift over the summer, and the two took things a step further when she showed up at his game in September. Since then, the couple has been spotted in New York City and Kansas City, Mo.
Despite being in a long-distance relationship, it seems like Kelce is adamant on making things work.
"Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her," another source told Entertainment Tonight. "Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can."
Fortunately, Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, approve of his new lover.
Ed even gushed about the singer, calling her “a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman," and when he first met her, he was blown away by how "very genuine" she was.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In Touch spoke to the first source.