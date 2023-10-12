Taylor Swift to Attend Travis Kelce's Next Game in Kansas City Despite Athlete Skipping Her Movie Premiere
Will Taylor Swift be cheering on Travis Kelce from the stands at his next game?
Though the Grammy winner didn't attend the Kansas City Chiefs match in Minnesota on Sunday, October 8, an insider claimed she plans to be at her rumored beau's game in Missouri on Thursday, October 12.
However, it's possible that the tight end, 34, doesn't even play, as an injury has listed his status as "questionable."
This would be the second time Swift, 33, attended a game in Kansas City, Mo., and her third Chiefs game overall this season.
Though their romance is clearly heating up, Kelce didn't come out for the red carpet premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which took place in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 11.
As OK! reported, the pair sparked dating rumors last month after the "Karma" vocalist came out for his team's September 24 match, where she was seen chatting with the athlete's mom. Kelce even gave the blonde beauty a shoutout on an episode of his podcast.
"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," he quipped. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light."
"To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for d--- sure," the NFL star added. "And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end. Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."
Though it's still unclear if the two are dating exclusively, it seems they're headed in that direction
"Yes, it’s way too soon, but Taylor thinks Travis could finally be The One," a source gushed to a news outlet. "He checks all the boxes, plus ones she didn’t even know she had. He’s the whole package for her, and she’s 100 percent in it."
Swift "was surprisingly attracted to Travis’ all-American jock vibe. She likes everything about him: his swagger, his sense of humor, his taste in clothes and music," another insider spilled.
Best of all, "he’s not intimidated by her fame."
In fact, on his dating show, Catching Kelce, the podcast host said he was looking for a woman who fits in with Hollywood lifestyle.
"When I'm off the field, I am still in the spotlight. I like to go to the award shows. I like to go to the ESPYs and the charity events," he explained. "I need a woman who will fit into all aspects of my life. And who will get along with my teammates and their wives."
TMZ reported on Swift's likeliness to attend the October 12 game.