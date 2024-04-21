Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Have Definitely Talked About How Cute Their Babies Would Be' as Romance Intensifies
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce would have some “Gorgeous” babies!
According to a source, the power couple — who debuted their romance in September 2023 — have been thinking about possibly starting a family together.
“Taylor and Travis have definitely talked about how cute their babies would be. They’re still not officially engaged, but they both have babies on the brain,” the insider spilled of the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.
“They’d love to have twins right out of the gate — a boy and a girl would be ideal — but they’re not picky,” the source claimed. “He wants four kids, and she says three is fine.”
They noted how the “Cruel Summer” singer and the podcaster even have a list of potential monikers for their future offspring.
“Taylor’s are pretty normal while Travis has some wild ideas,” the insider noted.
As OK! previously reported, the NFL star may have revealed one of the names on his list during the April 3, episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, where they had guest Arnold Schwarzenegger.
While talking about the action icon’s famous career, Travis said, “I might name my first kid Conan. I might,” referencing Schwarzenegger's 1982 hit Conan the Barbarian.
Another source shared how the pair’s visit to Jason’s house on Easter — where he lives with wife Kylie Kelce and their three daughters, Bennie, 1, Elliotte, 3 and Wyatt, 4 — may have contributed to Taylor’s want for children of her own.
“They’ve grown so close in such a short amount of time,” the insider said of the two 34-year-old lovebirds. “It feels so right. They’re very comfortable spending time together just the two of them.”
“Taylor can see herself married to Travis with children,” they spilled. “He’s definitely daddy material in her eyes. That was one of the biggest attractions for her.”
While Taylor and Travis may be getting more serious, the duo also know how to have a good time, as they were recently spotted dancing with the audience at Coachella.
"I expected you guys to be backstage, like, mostly with the musicians, right? But seemed like you guys were in the crowd," Jason asked his brother on the Wednesday, April 17, episode of "New Heights."
"I like to see it from the fans perspective, 'cause I am. I'm a fan of the music, I'm a fan of live shows. I want to see it from the front of the stage. We probably could have finessed it that way, but I think it's just that much more of an experience if you're in the pit, man, if you're in the madness with all the fans," Travis said of their Coachella experience.
Life & Style reported on Taylor and Travis' alleged baby fever.