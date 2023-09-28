Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are 'Having a Great Time Getting to Know Each Other' After Duo Was Spotted Getting Cozy at Chiefs After-Party

As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty accepted Kelce's invitation to watch him at the game after he admitted he was upset he couldn't meet her during one of her tour stops.

Days later, Kelce spoke out about the viral moment.

"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive…" Kelce said during the Wednesday, September 27, episode of his “New Heights” podcast with Jason Kelce.