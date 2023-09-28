Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are 'Having a Great Time Getting to Know Each Other' After Duo Was Spotted Getting Cozy at Chiefs After-Party
It looks like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be the new couple of the year!
The singer, 33, recently was spotted at the athlete's game in Kansas City, Mo., on September 24, and now a new photo of the duo hanging out at the after-party has made its way around the internet.
The photo, which was obtained by TMZ, the "Dress" songstress is seen wrapping her arm around the football star, 33, at Kansas City's Prime Social. According to an insider, Kelce "rented out" the rooftop restaurant to host a party for his friends.
Now, it looks like things between the two are only getting started. "Travis and Taylor have a lot in common and they are having a great time getting to know each other. They have similar values. She likes that he pursued her and it has been easy and exciting for both of them. Taylor is enjoying some time off from touring and it's been fun hanging out with Travis during this break. Taylor wants a guy that's into his career, does his own thing, but is also supportive and understands her, and Travis fits those qualities," another insider told Entertainment Tonight.
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty accepted Kelce's invitation to watch him at the game after he admitted he was upset he couldn't meet her during one of her tour stops.
Days later, Kelce spoke out about the viral moment.
"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive…" Kelce said during the Wednesday, September 27, episode of his “New Heights” podcast with Jason Kelce.
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hung Out 'Several Times' in a 'Very Private Setting' Before Public Debut at Chiefs Game: Source
- Taylor Swift's Rumored Flame Travis Kelce Addresses Romance Speculation
- The View's Sara Haines Blasts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's New Romance as a 'PR Stunt': 'I'm Not Interested'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for d--- sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end," he continued. "Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."
Travis later hinted at what the future holds for the two of them.
"I know that I brought all this attention to me, I’m the one that did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor. You miss 100 percent shots you don’t take, baby. What’s real is that it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season doing other guys’ shows like the McAfee show and any other show I go on from here on out. Like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as h--- enjoyed this weekend. So everything moving forward, I think talking about sports and saying ‘alright now’ will have to be kind of where I keep it," he said.