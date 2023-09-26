Travis Kelce Told Teammate Patrick Mahomes 'at the Last Minute' That Taylor Swift Was Attending Their Sunday Game
Though Taylor Swift's appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs' Sunday, September 24, game was a complete shock to the masses, Travis Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes was given a heads-up about the situation.
After the team's victory, the quarterback was asked if he knew the Grammy winner was going to be in the stands, to which he admitted Kelce "calmly" informed him just a day or two beforehand.
"He told me at, like, the last minute. There are some things with Trav where he, kind of, just says it and you don’t know if it’s true or not," he explained during a press conference after the game. "Friday, he was just like, ‘Ah, yeah, I think she’s coming to the game … this weekend’ and moved about his business. That’s just Travis."
Mahomes revealed he hasn't crossed paths with the superstar — yet.
"I guess if she ends up being with Travis, I’ll meet her at some point," the dad-of-two said. "Seems like a good person, so hopefully, I can meet her one day."
Mahomes, 28, also talked about Swift's appearance while speaking with a reporter on the field, who asked him, "Do you realize how much pressure there was on you today from the Swifties to get Travis Kelce a touchdown with Taylor in the house today?"
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hung Out 'Several Times' in a 'Very Private Setting' Before Public Debut at Chiefs Game: Source
- Taylor Swift Leaves Chiefs Game With Travis Kelce Before Paying to Empty 'Entire' Restaurant for Rumored Date Night
- Gal Pals for Life! Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's Cutest BFF Moments: Photos
"Yeah. I heard she was in the house. I felt a little bit of pressure so I knew I had to get it to Trav," he said of throwing him a successful scoring pass. "I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to."
As OK! reported, the "Cruel Summer" crooner, 33, was seen cheering in Kelce's box seats alongside his mother and friends. After the game, the NFL star, also 33, and Swift headed out in his car, and they eventually hit up a hot spot to eat, drink and dance with friends into the early hours of the morning.
While this was the first time the stars have been seen out together in public, an insider claimed they've hung out in "a private setting ... several times" beforehand.
Another source claimed the two are still in the "super, super early days" of getting to know each other.
"They're having fun. This was Taylor's first time meeting his mom and dad, and everyone was enjoying themselves," spilled the insider. "She was super chill and low-key hanging out with his friends and family."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The duo first sparked romance rumors after Kelce admitted on his podcast that he wanted to give the blonde beauty his phone number when he attended her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City, but she wasn't doing any meet-ups to save her voice for the string of performances.
The football player explained he eventually got in contact with her and then "threw the ball in her court."
"I said, 'I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit,'" he shared of what he told Swift.