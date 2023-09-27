The View's Sara Haines Blasts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's New Romance as a 'PR Stunt': 'I'm Not Interested'
The View star Sara Haines doesn't believe Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in it to win it.
During the latest episode of the "The View: Behind the Table" podcast, the TV personality, 46, did not hold back when speaking about the pair, who went viral after the singer, 33, showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, September 24.
Though The View frequently touches upon popular topics, Haines revealed she didn't want to give air time to a "publicity stunt," which made executive producer Brian Teta upset.
"We had a conversation this morning after the Hot Topics meeting about a topic we were gonna do on the show," Teta said. "It was a specific Hot Topic that I felt was important for us to touch on because, you know, the entire world is talking about it today and it's pop culture and it's interesting. It's what everybody was talking about yesterday [Sunday]. It was Taylor Swift and her relationship with Travis Kelce and we had some interesting angles on it, we thought it was a good conversation. I didn't think it had to be the lead conversation, we didn't have to talk about it for 20 minutes, but..."
"Four felt too long too!" Haines insisted. "This is a PR stunt, this whole thing, and I'm just not that interested in it because it just feels like you're giving air to a publicity stunt and she does not need more expensive concert tickets that are hard to get, like she's good, like we're good!"
"No, because the Swifties are as bad as the Beyhive, like they come for you! Even if you just allude to them..." she claimed, referring to hardcore Swift and Beyoncé fans. "I don't like to put negative energy out there. I don't care who she dates, but it's not because I'm a bad person, there are other people I care about more."
- 'That Was Pretty Ballsy': Travis Kelce Praises Taylor Swift for Cheering Him on at Chiefs Game
- Travis Kelce Told Teammate Patrick Mahomes 'at the Last Minute' That Taylor Swift Was Attending Their Sunday Game
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hung Out 'Several Times' in a 'Very Private Setting' Before Public Debut at Chiefs Game: Source
Teta argued that the talk show is made to have interesting conversations about what people are "talking about at home."
Even though Teta tried to get his point across, Haines kept reiterating that it's "a publicity stunt."
"No, no, no, but this is my caveat ... sitting at that table when people are not interested and I'm gonna give you three people who weren't... Whoopi [Goldberg], Ana [Navarro] and Sunny [Hostin]," she said, referring to her co-hosts. "So, Alyssa [Farah Griffin] and I carry the ball, Alyssa says something and then I say, 'I'm really not interested in who Taylor Swift dates, it's a PR stunt.' What are we gonna do with the next three and a half minutes?"
As OK! previously reported, the "Dress" songstress showed up to Kelce's game after he invited her. Days later, he spoke about their outing and what the future looks like for the two of them.
"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive…" the former reality star said during the Wednesday, September 27, episode of his “New Heights” podcast with Jason Kelce.