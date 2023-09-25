Taylor Swift Leaves Chiefs Game With Travis Kelce Before Paying to Empty 'Entire' Restaurant for Rumored Date Night

Taylor Swift fans definitely weren't "...Ready For It?" when they spotted the pop star cheering on Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, September 24.

The electric night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., seemed like the start of a "Love Story" for Swift and Kelce, as they ended their evening walking side by side out of the venue before reportedly heading to a restaurant for what appeared to be a post-game date.