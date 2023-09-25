Taylor Swift Leaves Chiefs Game With Travis Kelce Before Paying to Empty 'Entire' Restaurant for Rumored Date Night
Taylor Swift fans definitely weren't "...Ready For It?" when they spotted the pop star cheering on Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, September 24.
The electric night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., seemed like the start of a "Love Story" for Swift and Kelce, as they ended their evening walking side by side out of the venue before reportedly heading to a restaurant for what appeared to be a post-game date.
In a video shared to social media, Swift looked like she was glowing while smiling from ear-to-ear alongside Kelce — who adorably wore a 1989-inspired "Bedroom Painting Set" designed by Kid Super, seemingly as a supportive shout-out to Swift's upcoming album drop on Friday, October 27.
Swift also repped her newest rumored flame in a classic white tank top and a Kansas City Chiefs jacket tied around her waist.
After leaving the stadium, the pair allegedly headed to a nearby restaurant — where Swift is said to have paid for every customers meal so they would quickly leave the establishment for privacy reasons, according to a witness' story shared to TikTok.
"I just got a call from a friend and Taylor is going to a place, and she just paid for everybody at the restaurant so that they would leave..." the social media user claimed following Swift's highly-publicized appearance in a private suite at the Chiefs' game, where she sat beside Kelce's mom, Donna.
"They were eating and the waitress came up and said, 'Here’s the deal, everything is paid for but you have to have to leave, like right now,'" the TikToker explained of her friend, who was allegedly dining at the eatery Swift and Kelce reportedly headed to in the football pro's convertible after his victory against the Chicago Bears.
"How freaking insane is this! Oh and of course, she’s with Travis Kelce," the woman noted in the clip.
A fan proceeded to comment, "This feels very different. This feels like, maybe not really planned, and she’s just living in the moment. And I LOVE that," to which the lady who uploaded the video replied, "Yes! Apparently a bunch of the other players arrived. According to my friend."
Buzz about the "Cruel Summer" singer, 33, and the 2023 Super Bowl MVP, also 33, potentially dating first erupted back in July after Kelce attempted to shoot his shot by writing his number on a friendship bracelet — though Sunday's football game seemed to take these romance rumors to the next level.
"If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," Kelce explained during an episode of his and his brother Jason's "New Heights" podcast at the time.
The Chiefs star noted he wasn't able to actually give it to her during the concert, however, his televised confession seemed to grab Swift's attention enough for their recent series of hangouts to follow.