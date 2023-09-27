'That Was Pretty Ballsy': Travis Kelce Praises Taylor Swift for Cheering Him on at Chiefs Game
Days after Taylor Swift showed up to Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, September 24, the football star, 33, is sharing some details about the viral moment.
"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive…" the athlete said during the Wednesday, September 27, episode of his “New Heights” podcast with Jason Kelce.
"To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end," he continued. "Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."
Kelce even hinted that the two's romance is only just beginning.
"I know that I brought all this attention to me, I’m the one that did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor. You miss 100 percent shots you don’t take, baby. What’s real is that it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season doing other guys’ shows like the McAfee show and any other show I go on from here on out. Like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as h--- enjoyed this weekend. So everything moving forward, I think talking about sports and saying ‘alright now’ will have to be kind of where I keep it," he said.
As OK! previously reported, Kelce was bummed when he didn't meet the 33-year-old pop star while she was on tour over the summer.
"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis said on his podcast "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce."
"If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," he added. “I was a little hurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. I took it personal.”
However, Kelce later invited the "Dress" songstress to his game — and she made an appearance!
Apparently, the duo had hung out "several times" in a "very private setting" before the singer was in the stands, TMZ reported.