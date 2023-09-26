Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hung Out 'Several Times' in a 'Very Private Setting' Before Public Debut at Chiefs Game: Source

Earlier this year, the football star said he attempted to give the Grammy winner his phone number with a friendship bracelet when she played in Kansas City, Mo., but things didn't go as planned.

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis said on his podcast "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce."

"If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," he added. “I was a little hurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. I took it personal.”