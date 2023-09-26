OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hung Out 'Several Times' in a 'Very Private Setting' Before Public Debut at Chiefs Game: Source

taylor swift travis kelce hung out prior game
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 26 2023, Published 8:32 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story began prior to the Chiefs game, a source claimed.

According to TMZ, the rumored pair hung out "several times" in a "very private setting" before the pop star, 33, was spotted cheering on the athlete, 33, on Sunday, September 24.

Article continues below advertisement

The outlet alleged the stars are not "officially" dating, but the "All Too Well" songstress got along "very well" with Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, as they giggled and watched the game together a few days ago.

The blonde beauty has apparently not met Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, yet.

taylor travis hung out prior chiefs game
Source: mega

The singer was spotted cheering on Travis Kelce on Sunday, September 24.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, the football star said he attempted to give the Grammy winner his phone number with a friendship bracelet when she played in Kansas City, Mo., but things didn't go as planned.

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis said on his podcast "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce."

"If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," he added. “I was a little hurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. I took it personal.”

Months later, Jason was asked about his brother's potential romance while speaking with Prime’s Thursday Night Football panel.

“I’ve seen these rumors. I cannot comment,” Jason said. “Ever since Catching Kelce everybody’s been infatuated with Travis’ love life. I don’t really know what’s going on there, but I know Travis is having fun and we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis hung prior game
Source: mega

Travis Kelce recently broke his silence on the romance rumors.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Jason later joked that the romance rumors about Taylor and Travis were "100 percent true," though he later claimed he was joking, leading Travis to break his silence on the situation.

Travis said he "threw the ball in [Taylor's] court" by inviting her to see him play at Arrowhead Stadium.

"I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit," Travis said he told her.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor travis hung out prior chiefs game
Source: mega

The athlete invited Taylor Swift to the game in Kansas City.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

taylor travis hung prior chiefs game
Source: mega

The two left the game together.

Swifties and football fans were thrown for a loop when the songwriter was in the stands — and spotted after the game.

"Taylor is very focused on work right now and hanging out with her girlfriends," a source told People. "Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said 'yes.'"

"She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday,” the source added.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.