Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hung Out 'Several Times' in a 'Very Private Setting' Before Public Debut at Chiefs Game: Source
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story began prior to the Chiefs game, a source claimed.
According to TMZ, the rumored pair hung out "several times" in a "very private setting" before the pop star, 33, was spotted cheering on the athlete, 33, on Sunday, September 24.
The outlet alleged the stars are not "officially" dating, but the "All Too Well" songstress got along "very well" with Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, as they giggled and watched the game together a few days ago.
The blonde beauty has apparently not met Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, yet.
Earlier this year, the football star said he attempted to give the Grammy winner his phone number with a friendship bracelet when she played in Kansas City, Mo., but things didn't go as planned.
"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis said on his podcast "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce."
"If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," he added. “I was a little hurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. I took it personal.”
Months later, Jason was asked about his brother's potential romance while speaking with Prime’s Thursday Night Football panel.
“I’ve seen these rumors. I cannot comment,” Jason said. “Ever since Catching Kelce everybody’s been infatuated with Travis’ love life. I don’t really know what’s going on there, but I know Travis is having fun and we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”
- Taylor Swift Leaves Chiefs Game With Travis Kelce Before Paying to Empty 'Entire' Restaurant for Rumored Date Night
- Gal Pals for Life! Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's Cutest BFF Moments: Photos
- Distressed Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift Spotted Again After Actress Sues Estranged Husband Joe Jonas: Photos
Jason later joked that the romance rumors about Taylor and Travis were "100 percent true," though he later claimed he was joking, leading Travis to break his silence on the situation.
Travis said he "threw the ball in [Taylor's] court" by inviting her to see him play at Arrowhead Stadium.
"I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit," Travis said he told her.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Swifties and football fans were thrown for a loop when the songwriter was in the stands — and spotted after the game.
"Taylor is very focused on work right now and hanging out with her girlfriends," a source told People. "Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said 'yes.'"
"She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday,” the source added.