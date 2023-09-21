Taylor Swift's Rumored Flame Travis Kelce Addresses Romance Speculation
Travis Kelce is spilling the tea about the nature of his relationship with Taylor Swift.
During a Thursday, September 21, appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the Kansas City Chiefs player, 33, revealed he invited the world's biggest pop star, 33, to see him play as rumors have swirled for days about an alleged romance between the two.
After the show's hosts hammered him to reveal how close he and the "Karma" singer are, he confirmed the two have been talking. "It's life, baby! I threw it out there!" he boasted.
"I threw the ball in her court. I said, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit,'" Kelce claimed of their flirtatious exchange. "We'll see what happens in the near future."
The NFL star and Swift grabbed headlines after it was reported that the two were romantically involved earlier this week. "It's hilarious how much traction this has actually got," Kelce said of the attention. "I think right now it's like that old game at school, 'Telephones,' where everyone is just whispering in each other's ears and hearing some random stuff... no one actually knows what's going on."
While the athlete gave a glimpse into what's been going on with him and the chart-topper, Kelce slammed his brother for speaking to the media about what may be going on in his private life.
"Especially when you've got Jason Kelce going on national television and telling both sides... he doesn't know, it's true, it's this and that. He goes on Thursday Night Football, and the first thing he brings up is Catching Kelce, and then not even a week later he's telling everyone it's 100 percent true," he continued to lament of his sibling.
"The guy is ridiculous, he can't stay out of the fricking headlines," Kelce added. "He was on the show yesterday saying everyone thinks he's the Ian Rapoport of my dating relationships... everyone, please stop asking my brother about my love life."
In a radio interview on Wednesday, September 20, the football player's brother alleged about the speculation about Kelce and Swift, "It's hard to answer because I don't really know what's happening in Travis' love life, and I try to, like, keep, you know, his business kind of his business and stay out of that world."
"But having said that, man, I think he's doing great. I think it's all 100% true," he said, dropping the very public bombshell.