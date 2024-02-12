OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Taylor Swift
OK LogoCOUPLES

Revealed: What Taylor Swift Told Boyfriend Travis Kelce After Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl Win

taylor swift travis kelce kansas city chiefs super bowl
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 12 2024, Published 1:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Karma is the guy on the Chiefs... coming straight home to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, after winning Super Bowl LVIII!

On Sunday, February 11, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers during overtime, allowing the talented tight end to clinch his third career Super Bowl win before celebrating with his famous girlfriend.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce kansas city chiefs super bowl
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrated his third career Super Bowl win with a steamy smooch.

Swift, who was watching the game from a VIP suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, cheered with friends — including Blake Lively, Keleigh Sperry, Lana Del Rey, Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone — upon conclusion of the big game, though she was escorted down to the field by security to meet up with her boyfriend shortly after.

In viral video footage shared to social media, the "Love Story" singer could be seen taking a step back in order to allow her boyfriend's mom, Donna Kelce, to have a special moment with her son before Travis let go of his mother and brought Taylor in for a hug.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce kansas city chiefs super bowl
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift found her boyfriend on the field after the game.

Article continues below advertisement

"Come here, girl," Travis seemingly directed his girlfriend, as the pair engaged in a series of steamy smooches and snuggles.

"Oh my God," Taylor, 34, can be heard expressing to her man, also 34, adding, "I cannot believe that. I can't believe it. How did you do that?"

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce kansas city chiefs super bowl
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift sported Travis Kelce's jacket during a Super Bowl after-party.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement

The 14-time Grammy winner appeared to inform Travis: "I'm so proud of you."

Other clips captured different angles of their interaction, with one clip seemingly catching Travis asking Taylor, "was it electric?" to which she replied, "unbelievable. It was unbelievable. That was the craziest thing I've ever seen."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce kansas city chiefs super bowl
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift partied with Marshmello after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

Article continues below advertisement

After participating in post-game events on the field, the fan-favorite couple made their way to a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl after-party at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, where the dynamic duo partied until 5:15 a.m., as OK! previously reported.

Taylor, Travis, and the rest of the championship team got to the venue at around 2:15 a.m. Upon arrival, the athletes and their guests were greeted with oversized screens displaying the text: "XS welcomes 2024 champs."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, left the club around 3:30 a.m., while Taylor and Travis opted to stay and continue enjoying bottle service while dancing along to Marshmello, who was DJing the celebratory occasion.

During two separate instances, Travis and his lady were iconically filmed singing and dancing to Taylor's hit songs "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me" while gesturing to one another throughout different parts of the lyrics.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.