Revealed: What Taylor Swift Told Boyfriend Travis Kelce After Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl Win
Karma is the guy on the Chiefs... coming straight home to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, after winning Super Bowl LVIII!
On Sunday, February 11, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers during overtime, allowing the talented tight end to clinch his third career Super Bowl win before celebrating with his famous girlfriend.
Swift, who was watching the game from a VIP suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, cheered with friends — including Blake Lively, Keleigh Sperry, Lana Del Rey, Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone — upon conclusion of the big game, though she was escorted down to the field by security to meet up with her boyfriend shortly after.
In viral video footage shared to social media, the "Love Story" singer could be seen taking a step back in order to allow her boyfriend's mom, Donna Kelce, to have a special moment with her son before Travis let go of his mother and brought Taylor in for a hug.
"Come here, girl," Travis seemingly directed his girlfriend, as the pair engaged in a series of steamy smooches and snuggles.
"Oh my God," Taylor, 34, can be heard expressing to her man, also 34, adding, "I cannot believe that. I can't believe it. How did you do that?"
- Taylor Swift Supports Boyfriend Travis Kelce at Kansas Chiefs Game Despite Team's First Loss in Front of Pop Star
- Taylor Swift Celebrates Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Win With His Parents and Brother Jason: See the Sweet Photos
- Taylor Swift Kisses and Embraces Boyfriend Travis Kelce After His Team Wins 2024 Super Bowl: Watch
The 14-time Grammy winner appeared to inform Travis: "I'm so proud of you."
Other clips captured different angles of their interaction, with one clip seemingly catching Travis asking Taylor, "was it electric?" to which she replied, "unbelievable. It was unbelievable. That was the craziest thing I've ever seen."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After participating in post-game events on the field, the fan-favorite couple made their way to a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl after-party at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, where the dynamic duo partied until 5:15 a.m., as OK! previously reported.
Taylor, Travis, and the rest of the championship team got to the venue at around 2:15 a.m. Upon arrival, the athletes and their guests were greeted with oversized screens displaying the text: "XS welcomes 2024 champs."
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, left the club around 3:30 a.m., while Taylor and Travis opted to stay and continue enjoying bottle service while dancing along to Marshmello, who was DJing the celebratory occasion.
During two separate instances, Travis and his lady were iconically filmed singing and dancing to Taylor's hit songs "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me" while gesturing to one another throughout different parts of the lyrics.