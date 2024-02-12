Revealed: What Taylor Swift Told Boyfriend Travis Kelce After Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl Win

Swift, who was watching the game from a VIP suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, cheered with friends — including Blake Lively, Keleigh Sperry, Lana Del Rey, Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone — upon conclusion of the big game, though she was escorted down to the field by security to meet up with her boyfriend shortly after.

In viral video footage shared to social media, the "Love Story" singer could be seen taking a step back in order to allow her boyfriend's mom, Donna Kelce, to have a special moment with her son before Travis let go of his mother and brought Taylor in for a hug.