Taylor Swift's and Travis Kelce's Moms Hug in Stadium Suite After Chiefs Win in Kansas City: Watch

In a video shared to social media after the Chiefs' second straight win, Donna Kelce — dressed in her son's jersey — hugged Andrea Swift, who was also representing Travis by wearing a red shirtdress and a pin that read "in my 87 era," a tribute to his number.

Also joining the matriarchs and the songwriter in the stadium suite was Taylor's brother, Austin Swift, the sisters that make up the band HAIM and Chariah Gordon, who is engaged to Travis' teammate Mecole Hardman Jr.