Taylor Swift's and Travis Kelce's Moms Hug in Stadium Suite After Chiefs Win in Kansas City: Watch
Football is bringing families together!
Though all eyes were on Taylor Swift as she watched boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs pull off a last second win on Sunday, September 15, one fan at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO, caught a sweet moment between the lovebirds' moms.
In a video shared to social media after the Chiefs' second straight win, Donna Kelce — dressed in her son's jersey — hugged Andrea Swift, who was also representing Travis by wearing a red shirtdress and a pin that read "in my 87 era," a tribute to his number.
Also joining the matriarchs and the songwriter in the stadium suite was Taylor's brother, Austin Swift, the sisters that make up the band HAIM and Chariah Gordon, who is engaged to Travis' teammate Mecole Hardman Jr.
For the team's second home game this season, the "Karma" crooner wowed in a Chiefs jersey shirt dress and black thigh-high boots.
Her appearance at the match came just hours after Donald Trump stirred up drama by declaring "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT" on Truth Social, as OK! reported.
- 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT': Donald Trump Rages at Pop Star After She Endorsed Kamala Harris
- Blake Lively 'Appreciates' All the 'Advice and Support' From BFF Taylor Swift After 'It Ends With Us' Drama: 'It Means the World to Her'
- 'So Talented It's Ridiculous': Jason Kelce Raves About Brother Travis' Girlfriend Taylor Swift's 'Remarkable' Career
The ex-president's social media statement stemmed from Taylor's post-debate announcement on Tuesday, September 10, that she would be voting for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.
"As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country. Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site," said the superstar. "It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter."
"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," the Grammy winner continued, calling the current vice president "a gifted leader."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades," she added.
"I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make," Swift concluded. "I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story."
It was reported that over 400,000 Instagram users clicked the voter registration link shared by the musician.