Donald Trump Denies Creating AI-Generated Pro-MAGA Images Featuring Taylor Swift Fans
Days after Donald Trump shared a number of social media posts featuring AI-generated photos of Taylor Swift fans wearing pro-Trump t-shirts, the embattled ex-prez clarified he didn't have anything to do with making them.
During a Wednesday, August 21, sit-down on The Evening Edit with Grady Trimble, the host asked the 78-year-old politician if he was worried Swift might try to sue him over the pictures.
Rather than answer the question directly, Trump denied knowledge of the origin of the images and warned about the dangers connected to the controversial technology.
"I don’t know anything about them, other than somebody else generated them. I didn’t generate them," he explained. "Somebody came out. They said, oh, look at this. These were all made up by other people."
He added, "A.I. is always very dangerous in that way."
"It’s happening with me too. They’re making — having me speak. I speak perfectly, I mean, absolutely perfectly on A.I.," he continued, referring to AI-generated audio clips mimicking his voice. "And I’m, like, endorsing other products and things. It’s a little bit dangerous out there."
As OK! previously reported, one of the images Trump shared to his Truth Social platform was a depiction of Swift in an "Uncle Sam" outfit alongside the words: "Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump."
Although it was suspected that one of the photos of a pro-MAGA Swift fan may have been real, another picture he posted that was captioned, "Swifties turning to Trump after ISIS foiled Taylor Swift concert," was marked with the word "satire."
Swift's loyal fanbase immediately flooded social media to slam Trump for sharing the fake images.
One user wrote: "Lol, Trump posted a collage of AI generated Taylor Swift fans wearing ‘Swifities for Trump’ T-shits, and wrote 'I accept!' as if this were real. I mean…..this is uniquely pathetic, even for Trump."
Another fan pointed out, "Does Donald Trump realize that Taylor Swift hasn't said ANYTHING about this election yet? And by posting a fake AI photo of her supporting him forces her to play her hand. Bro, she doesn't like you, and she will make sure everyone knows that. How f------ stupid can this man be?"
Swift has not publicly responded with her opinions on the AI posts.