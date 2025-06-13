Travis Kelce Fans Go Wild as His Shorts Showed a Little Too Much During Hockey Game Date With Taylor Swift: Photos
Swifties were likely singing Taylor Swift's "Guilty as Sin" in their heads when Travis Kelce had a bit of a wardrobe mishap at game four of the Stanley Cup Finals.
The couple's outing to see the Florida Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers in the Sunshine State went viral on social media, where fans couldn't help but point out that the athlete was showing a little too much skin when sitting in their seats.
Travis Kelce's Short Shorts Go Viral
In photos and videos, the tight end, 35, had his legs slightly apart while sitting, allowing people to see his upper thighs up his red shorts.
Some fans couldn't help but giggle at the incident while others begged the NFL superstar to buy some new clothes.
"Those shorts were such a TERRIBLE decision on Travis' part. Lmfaoooo," one person laughed, while another tweeted, "OMG get longer shorts Travis."
Fans React to Kelce Showing His Thighs
"Travis’ shorts make me nervous for him [not gonna lie]," another wrote, with a fourth noting his shorts were "a little too short."
Another person pointed out that "#travisplsweartrackpants" started trending.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's PDA-Packed Date Night
As OK! reported, the power couple had a ball at the game, as they were constantly seen laughing and smiling. They also didn't refrain from PDA, as they shared more than one kiss with the stadium watching.
At one point, Kelce had his arms wrapped around the blonde beauty, 35, as they stood up to watch the game, with Swift putting her hands on top of his arms.
The duo also made headlines when they attended Kelce's cousin's wedding in Nashville, Tenn., earlier this month, as they took photos with a multitude of wedding guests.
Since the Kansas City Chiefs star's preseason training is around the corner, the two have shacked up in Florida, where a source said they've been able to somewhat fly under the radar.
The Stars Are Currently Residing in Florida
"Taylor has not been spotted much, but everyone is buzzing that she is here. Still, people really leave them alone," a source told a publication of their day to day in Florida.
"I think that has been a nice surprise for them. When they go out to eat or have drinks, people let them be," they shared. "People in the neighborhood say she has been taking walks around with her security, so she is living fairly normally here."
Another source shared with a separate outlet, "It's been a dream period that's only solidified that they're on the same page about their future. Taylor and Travis' time out of the limelight has given them a taste of what life will be like when they're married, not promoting anything, and not on anyone's radar. They already knew how compatible they were, but this break away from everything has allowed them to grow closer and be even more certain."