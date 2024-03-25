OK Magazine
Living Large! Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's $15K-Per-Night Mansion From Their Romantic Bahamas Vacation — See Photos

taylor travis bahamas home pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 25 2024, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

He said let's get out of this town ... drive out of the city, away from the crowds.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently enjoyed a vacation from their "Wildest Dreams," as they soaked up the sun during a private and romantic getaway to the Bahamas.

taylor swift bahamas villa mega
Source: mega

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently stayed at the Rosalita House on Harbour Island.

The lovebirds jetted off to the Caribbean island shortly after Swift concluded the latest leg of her ongoing Eras Tour in Singapore — where her boyfriend notably flew to in an effort to support his lady at another one of her shows.

While visiting the Bahamas, Swift and Kelce stayed at the lavish Rosalita House on Harbour Island. The oceanfront mansion reportedly costs a whopping $15,000 a night to rent and was once stayed in by Kylie Jenner in 2020.

taylor swift bahamas villa mega
Source: mega

The property goes for $15,000 per night and is located in the Bahamas.

The luxurious estate sits on a private piece of land shielded by a 25-foot dune, leaving the "Love Story" singer and her man a solid barrier from swarming paparazzi.

The vacation villa can sleep up to 12 people and features six bedrooms, a pool, several terraces, gorgeous gardens, a gym and more, according to its website.

taylor swift bahamas villa mega
Source: mega

The couple jetted off to the Caribbean in the midst of a break from their busy schedules.

"Rosalita is a stunning, palatial, beachfront villa in Harbour Island, a paradisal strip of beach northeast of Eleuthera, where cars are forbidden and the sands are pink," the online browser described.

Throughout their stay, Swift and Kelce were spoiled with their own personal chef and sous chef, a house manager, three butlers, three housekeepers, three gardeners and beach maintenance workers, as well as a security guard to protect the property at night.

taylor swift bahamas villa mega
Source: mega

The luxurious mansion was once stayed in by Kylie Jenner in 2020.

Swift and Kelce never needed to leave the residence, as a dip in the ocean could easily occur by taking just a few sandy steps through the yard.

Inside the rental home's kitchen, the A-listers could find a room filled with chef-grade appliances, stunning white cabinets, exposed beam ceilings and tiled walls.

taylor swift bahamas villa mega
Source: mega

The vacation villa comes with its own personal chef and sous chef.

The pantry had a seemingly endless supply of "staples and spices" for the cooks to make lunch and dinner with. Plus, the food is as fresh as it gets, considering the chefs use vegetables from one of the gardens located on the property.

Swift and Kelce were in luck if they were in the mood for pizza, as the kitchen was also equipped with a special oven, in addition to both charcoal and gas grills.

taylor swift bahamas villa mega
Source: mega

Pre-dinner cocktails are offered to guests each evening.

"A light buffet breakfast to be enjoyed at your leisure, which can consist of overnight oats, toast, fruit, hard boiled eggs and a selection of jams placed on the kitchen island from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m., prepared by our staff," the website explained, noting lunch tends to be served "family-style" by the pool.

Swift and Kelce were additionally served pre-dinner cocktails each evening, with the option of a formal sit-down meal for dinner.

At one point, the blonde beauty was seen holding onto what appeared to be an alcoholic beverage while swimming in the ocean with her boyfriend, as seen in viral paparazzi photos on social media.

