Who Is Ross Travis? Everything to Know About Travis Kelce's Friend Who Always Hypes Up Taylor Swift

Does the name Ross Travis ring a bell? You might recognize him as Travis Kelce 's best friend — or the hype man always cheering on the football star's girlfriend, Taylor Swift !

The dynamic duo both play the same position of tight end. Ross' football career is quite an interesting one — as he was signed to Chiefs practice squad as an undrafted free agent despite never playing the sport in college. (Ross was on Penn State's basketball team.)

As of 2024, Ross is a free agent with the NFL, meaning he currently isn't signed to any specific team, however, he previously played alongside Travis on the Kansas City Chiefs from 2015 to 2017.

The athletes, who both play the position of tight end, presumably met in 2015 when he came onto the Chiefs, but then he was quickly released from the practice squad. However, he re-signed with them two months later but was dropped in 2017. He went on to play for some other teams, including Indianapolis Colts, but after tearing his ACL in 2018, he was put on reserve.

Ross also played for the New York Jets in 2020 and joined the practice squads of the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions later on, but he hasn't played since being part of the Lions.