Who Is Ross Travis? Everything to Know About Travis Kelce's Friend Who Always Hypes Up Taylor Swift
Does the name Ross Travis ring a bell? You might recognize him as Travis Kelce's best friend — or the hype man always cheering on the football star's girlfriend, Taylor Swift!
Keep scrolling to read everything you need to know about Ross Travis!
As of 2024, Ross is a free agent with the NFL, meaning he currently isn't signed to any specific team, however, he previously played alongside Travis on the Kansas City Chiefs from 2015 to 2017.
The dynamic duo both play the same position of tight end. Ross' football career is quite an interesting one — as he was signed to Chiefs practice squad as an undrafted free agent despite never playing the sport in college. (Ross was on Penn State's basketball team.)
The athletes, who both play the position of tight end, presumably met in 2015 when he came onto the Chiefs, but then he was quickly released from the practice squad. However, he re-signed with them two months later but was dropped in 2017. He went on to play for some other teams, including Indianapolis Colts, but after tearing his ACL in 2018, he was put on reserve.
Ross also played for the New York Jets in 2020 and joined the practice squads of the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions later on, but he hasn't played since being part of the Lions.
Since Ross seemingly has a free schedule, he's been spotted at some of Taylor's concerts.
The duo were spotted at the singer's Sydney, Australia, concert, where they wore similar outfits.
“We did not plan it,” Travis said on the March 6 episode of his "New Heights" podcast. “I came downstairs from the hotel, and I saw [Ross], and I was like, ‘Godd---------.’”
“We were like, ‘Can’t change now. We’re just going to have to eat this one,’” he continued of the matching moment.
After the show, Ross admitted the show was everything and more.
"I understand now," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "That. Was. Amazing."
"First show and made some friends tonight!" he gushed. "Sydney... you didn't disappoint!!"
While Down Under, Ross shared glimpses of their time at the Sydney Zoo where they fed the animals. In one video, the Grammy winner can he heard saying, "Alright, Ross" as he fed the lion. Once the animal got their food, Taylor said, "Beautifully done."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Ross and Travis were also in the stands grooving to Taylor's concert in Singapore in early March.