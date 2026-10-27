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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Pricey Wedding Decorations Were 'Incinerated' Without 'Any Traces' After Their Ceremony, Says Source

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly had their wedding decor destroyed.

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Oct. 27 2026, Published 5:12 p.m. ET

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce allegedly had their wedding decorations burned immediately after their big day.

Rumor has it the couple spent $30 million to transform Madison Square Garden into an enchanted wonderland for their July 3 wedding, only to destroy the evidence.

In an report published on October 27, it was alleged that crew members were instructed to “dispose” of everything and ensure that there weren’t “any traces” left behind.

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'They Didn't Want People to Steal It'

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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce allegedly spent millions to transform Madison Square Garden.

“They didn’t want people to steal it and then auction it or sell it, so they just burned it all,” the source explained.

Structures used for the wedding, including custom monogrammed pieces, garden-like features and other immersive decor, were originally built in Pennsylvania and eventually transported to New York.

However, after the star-studded nuptials, the items were reportedly taken back to Pennsylvania in “super packed” semi-trucks.

“They had told us it was going to be incinerated, but I don’t know where they actually physically incinerated it,” the insider explained.

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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift allegedly was very involved in planning her and Travis Kelce's wedding.

It’s been noted that Swift wasn’t the one who made the instructions for the decor to be burned.

“The fact that no one has relics of it and it all had to get burned and properly disposed of is kind of crazy,” the insider said. “11 semi-trucks to transport cross-country and then just burn it all down was pretty wild, just because you don’t want people [to have access to it].”

Despite not being responsible for where her decorations ended up, those close to the Grammy winner claimed she was very involved in the wedding planning process and “didn’t want to just be handed a wedding.”

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Travis Kelce Gushed Over His Wedding Day

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce gushed over his wedding with Taylor Swift.

Swift and Kelce have yet to release photos of their big day, which allegedly included 1,000 of their closest friends and family.

However, the NFL star has gushed over the ceremony to the press, calling it the “best night of [his] life.”

“Marrying Taylor was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up, and the amount of, you know, love that was in the air,” he said in September.

The ceremony was attended by their A-list friends, including Patrick Mahomes, Selena Gomez, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce allegedly had to scrap some of their decor plans.

Details of the day were hush-hush before Swift and Kelce finally tied the knot. However, one publication reported that the couple was still fine-tuning plans up to the very last minute.

The “Picture to Burn” singer allegedly envisioned an elaborate carousel and a man-made pond while transforming the famous arena into her ideal wedding destination, but it's unclear if it came to fruition.

Despite the setbacks, one insider admitted that the elaborate decor “felt like you were at a movie set.”

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