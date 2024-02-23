'So Sweet': Taylor Swift's Fans Gush Over Her Dad Handing Out Sandwiches at Singer's Sydney Concert — Watch

In a video recorded by a concertgoer, the superstar's dad, Scott Swift , can be seen on the floor offering free sandwiches and fruit to fans as his daughter played tunes from her Midnights album.

Swifties got a little treat toward the end of Taylor Swift 's Friday, February 23, performance in Sydney, Australia.

In the TikTok post, fans excitedly went up to the patriarch, 71, who even had a little lamp on the platter he was holding so people could see what they were taking.

"Such a sweet Dad," one social media user commented on the video, while another echoed, "This is hilarious and also so sweet."

"Taylor has wonderful parents. That is why she is who she is. ❤️💯," a third supporter wrote, while a fourth said, "Papa Swift! You’re awesome! That is why your daughter is a sweet, kind, caring and generous person! You did alright❤️."