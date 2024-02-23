'So Sweet': Taylor Swift's Fans Gush Over Her Dad Handing Out Sandwiches at Singer's Sydney Concert — Watch
Swifties got a little treat toward the end of Taylor Swift's Friday, February 23, performance in Sydney, Australia.
In a video recorded by a concertgoer, the superstar's dad, Scott Swift, can be seen on the floor offering free sandwiches and fruit to fans as his daughter played tunes from her Midnights album.
In the TikTok post, fans excitedly went up to the patriarch, 71, who even had a little lamp on the platter he was holding so people could see what they were taking.
"Such a sweet Dad," one social media user commented on the video, while another echoed, "This is hilarious and also so sweet."
"Taylor has wonderful parents. That is why she is who she is. ❤️💯," a third supporter wrote, while a fourth said, "Papa Swift! You’re awesome! That is why your daughter is a sweet, kind, caring and generous person! You did alright❤️."
As OK! reported, there were plenty of other moments from the show that went viral online, as the blonde beauty's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was in attendance.
To start, the singer, 34, pointed to the athlete, also 34, when singing the "Willow" lyrics, "that's my man." She also chose to perform "How You Get the Girl" as one of her surprise songs for the acoustic set of her show.
In addition, Taylor once again changed the lyrics to "Karma," singing, "karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," instead of "karma is the guy on the screen."
The first time she changed the words was at a November concert in Argentina, which was the first time the NFL star attended one of her shows as her boyfriend. During that show, he stood next to Scott, and the two were seen chatting and smiling throughout the event.
Travis has hit it off with the patriarch, who has started rocking Kansas City Chiefs merch instead of his usual Philadelphia Eagles gear.
"I might have persuaded him at dinner the night before when I met him," the tight end said on his podcast of Scott wearing the new apparel, noting the dad-of-two is "a huge football guy" who played the sport in college as "a linebacker turned center."
Scott, as well as Taylor's mom — his ex-wife, Andrea, 66— was decked out in Chiefs clothing when he attended the 2024 Super Bowl on February 11.
Both of Taylor's parents even came out for the after-party in Las Vegas, with the superstar posting a video of them sitting inside a noisy club.
"Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life," the Grammy winner quipped, revealing that she was told it was a casual "family and friends party."