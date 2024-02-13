Taylor Swift Debuts Boyfriend Travis Kelce in New TikTok Video as They Party With Her Parents After Super Bowl Win
Is Taylor Swift entering her TikTok era?
On Monday, February 12, the pop sensation uploaded a video of her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, whose appearance in the clip marked his very first time featured on any of the "Love Story" singer's profiles since they went public with their relationship in September 2023.
The crooner self-recorded the video from inside XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, where the Kansas City Chiefs hosted a party after winning Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night, February 11.
"It's a friends and family party they said," Taylor wrote in text over the clip, which showcased Travis sticking his tongue out at the camera before it panned over to Scott sipping on a beer with ex-wife Andrea next to him.
"Bring your parents they said," the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker jokingly added in text over the second half of the video.
In the caption of the post, Taylor penned: "Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life."
While Taylor and Travis, both 34, haven't been shy to share parts of their relationship with the world, Swifties were outright shocked to see the 14-time Grammy winner sharing her personal life on social media again after years of shielding herself from the public eye.
"A CASUAL TIKTOK FROM TAYLOR IN 2024 THIS IS CRAZY," one fan exclaimed, as a second ecstatic admirer added, "TRAVIS’ FIRST APPEARANCE ON TAYLORS ACCOUNT???? OHHH THIS IS GOODDD IM OBSESSED."
"This feels like a personal video I can’t believe I get to see it," a third user admitted, while another expressed, "anyone so excited that she feels comfortable posting personal life bits again?! So happy for her! Live it up lady! We’ll follow you anywhere! 🥰," and a fifth gushed, "that's her first relationship to be this public she's so in love so happy for her."
It's unclear what time Scott and Andrea stayed with their daughter at the club until, however, Taylor and Travis didn't call it a night until 5:15 a.m., as OK! previously reported.
While celebrating Travis' third career Super Bowl win, the Chiefs tight end and his girlfriend were filmed dancing around to remixed versions of some of Taylor's most popular songs, including "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me."
The fan-favorite couple were even seen snacking on chicken fingers and fries in the early hours of the morning, when the post-party snack was delivered to the club's VIP section moments before they were seen leaving.