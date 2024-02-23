Taylor Swift Points to Boyfriend Travis Kelce While Singing 'That's My Man' During Sydney Show: Watch
In case the world didn't know, Travis Kelce is, in fact, Taylor Swift's boyfriend.
On Friday, February 23, the pop star made sure everyone was aware of who she is in a relationship with, as she pointed to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end while singing the lyrics of her song "Willow" during opening night of her set of four shows in Sydney, Australia.
Swift directed her pointer finger toward Kelce, who watched the concert from a VIP suite with a wrist full of friendship bracelets, as she sang "that's my man."
The sweet shout-out caused the audience to erupt into cheers and screams, while fans at home flocked to social media to participate in the giddy reactions.
"We know Taylor we know that’s your man," one user joked, as another gushed, "I love that she does this."
A third admirer quipped: "Well, that is just the most wonderful thing I have ever seen. That will go down in history with the Pyramids, the Roman Empire, the invention of soap and toilet paper."
Swift also acknowledged Kelce supporting her at Friday night's show elsewhere in the evening, when she once again switched up the lyrics of her hit 2022 song "Karma" to "karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me" instead of "karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me," as OK! previously reported.
After closing out the night, Swift adorably ran to Kelce, who was patiently waiting back stage, and greeted him with a hug and a kiss.
All eyes were on the three-time Super Bowl champion to see whether he'd make it Down Under to join Swift at the latest stop on her Eras Tour now that he's in the off-season.
With the help of his Grammy-winning girlfriend's private plane, Kelce was able to successfully make the trip before the show.
He even had enough time to spare upon arrival to enjoy an adorable date at Sydney Zoo with the blonde beauty.
The fan-favorite couple was seen walking with their arms around one another through the property, where they received a private tour and had the chance to feed kangaroos.
Kelce is expected to join Swift for her next set of shows in Singapore. Travis' dad, Ed Kelce, casually mentioned his son would "really like to see Singapore" when asked for information about his upcoming travel plans.
Ed also said he "wouldn't be surprised" if Travis did go to Australia prior to his son's arrival.