OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Taylor Swift
OK LogoCOUPLES

Taylor Swift Points to Boyfriend Travis Kelce While Singing 'That's My Man' During Sydney Show: Watch

taylor swift points boyfriend travis kelce sydney show
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 23 2024, Published 12:58 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

In case the world didn't know, Travis Kelce is, in fact, Taylor Swift's boyfriend.

On Friday, February 23, the pop star made sure everyone was aware of who she is in a relationship with, as she pointed to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end while singing the lyrics of her song "Willow" during opening night of her set of four shows in Sydney, Australia.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift points boyfriend travis kelce sydney show
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift pointed at Travis Kelce while singing 'that's my man' at her Sydney concert.

Swift directed her pointer finger toward Kelce, who watched the concert from a VIP suite with a wrist full of friendship bracelets, as she sang "that's my man."

The sweet shout-out caused the audience to erupt into cheers and screams, while fans at home flocked to social media to participate in the giddy reactions.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @glosslovie/X
Article continues below advertisement

"We know Taylor we know that’s your man," one user joked, as another gushed, "I love that she does this."

A third admirer quipped: "Well, that is just the most wonderful thing I have ever seen. That will go down in history with the Pyramids, the Roman Empire, the invention of soap and toilet paper."

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift points boyfriend travis kelce sydney show
Source: MEGA

The couple went public with their relationship in September 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Swift also acknowledged Kelce supporting her at Friday night's show elsewhere in the evening, when she once again switched up the lyrics of her hit 2022 song "Karma" to "karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me" instead of "karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me," as OK! previously reported.

After closing out the night, Swift adorably ran to Kelce, who was patiently waiting back stage, and greeted him with a hug and a kiss.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift points boyfriend travis kelce sydney show
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift also sang 'karma is the guy on the Chiefs' for Travis Kelce.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement

All eyes were on the three-time Super Bowl champion to see whether he'd make it Down Under to join Swift at the latest stop on her Eras Tour now that he's in the off-season.

With the help of his Grammy-winning girlfriend's private plane, Kelce was able to successfully make the trip before the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift points boyfriend travis kelce sydney show
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift ran to give her boyfriend a kiss after the concert.

Article continues below advertisement

He even had enough time to spare upon arrival to enjoy an adorable date at Sydney Zoo with the blonde beauty.

The fan-favorite couple was seen walking with their arms around one another through the property, where they received a private tour and had the chance to feed kangaroos.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Kelce is expected to join Swift for her next set of shows in Singapore. Travis' dad, Ed Kelce, casually mentioned his son would "really like to see Singapore" when asked for information about his upcoming travel plans.

Ed also said he "wouldn't be surprised" if Travis did go to Australia prior to his son's arrival.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.