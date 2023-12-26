OK Magazine
Taylor Swift Holds Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Hand After Their Dads Bonded at Chiefs Game on Christmas Day: Photos

taylor swift travis kelce dads chiefs game christmas
By:

Dec. 26 2023, Published 8:58 a.m. ET

Christmas at the Chiefs game was a full family affair for the Swifts!

On Monday, December 25, Taylor Swift was joined by the rest of her brood at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on the pop star's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs during their devastating loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

taylor swift travis kelce dads chiefs game christmas
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and her family stepped out to the Chiefs game together on Christmas Day.

Taylor was first spotted en route to a VIP suite via a golf cart alongside her mom, Andrea Swift, and her brother, Austin Swift — who hilariously was dressed up in a Santa Clause costume for the festive occasion.

The "Love Story" singer also donned a stylish ensemble for the special day, stepping out in a plaid mini skirt, black tights, a red top, a black leather jacket with a sherpa collar and an adorable bow clipped into the back of her head.

taylor swift travis kelce dads chiefs game christmas
Source: MEGA

The Swifts joined Travis Kelce's dad, Ed, in a VIP suite during the game.

To top off her Christmas couture, Taylor sweetly repped Travis in a red Santa hat with the number 87 embroidered on its white trim.

Once in the suite, photos captured Taylor and her younger brother cheering on the Chiefs alongside his girlfriend, Sydney Ness — who sported a vintage red sweater with the team's name spread across the front.

taylor swift travis kelce dads chiefs game christmas
Source: MEGA

Ed Kelce and Scott Swift bonded during the sporting event.

Also in the private box was the "All Too Well" singer's father, Scott Swift, who was seen bonding with Travis' dad, Ed Kelce, during the game.

This wasn't Scott's first appearance at a Chiefs game since his daughter started dating the two-time Super Bowl champion, as he joined Taylor in Massachusetts for their win against the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 17, when he notably wore a sweater identical to the one Sydney styled during Monday's matchup.

taylor swift travis kelce dads chiefs game christmas
Source: MEGA

The pop star frequently supports her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at his football games.

Still, fans were ecstatic to see the blending of families on the joyous holiday, and took to social media to share their reactions.

"I love this so much 🥰," one admirer wrote, while another exclaimed: "OMGGGGG I AM SCREAMING."

After the game, Taylor reunited with Travis before the pair left the stadium hand in hand.

Seemingly upset by his team's unexpected loss to the Raiders, the tight end looked downcast as he hung his head while wearing a varsity-styled white and black Chiefs jacket layered over a white sweater and gray sweatpants.

Source: @tayvisnation/X

Taylor appeared to be cheering up her boyfriend with a smile spread across her face on their way out of the venue.

Ahead of the joint Christmas outing, Travis hinted it was going to "be a fun one" in an interview about the NFL tradition of having games on the holiday.

Source: OK!

Unfortunately, his brother, Jason Kelce, and mom, Donna Kelce, weren't able to make it to Arrowhead Stadium due to the Philadelphia Eagles center's home game against the New York Giants, which kicked off just a few hours after the Chiefs did, though the older sibling of Travis confirmed they'd be observing at a different time.

"My brother sent me a text and said he’s going to be celebrating afterwards," Travis explained.

