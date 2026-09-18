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Ted Cruz Admits Donald Trump's 'Instinctual Genius' in Branding Him 'Lyin' Ted’ Was a Shrewd Political Tactic

Split photo of Donald Trump and Ted Cruz
Source: MEGA

Ted Cruz discussed Donald Trump and their past political rivalry during a podcast interview.

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Sept. 18 2026, Published 3:20 a.m. ET

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Senator Ted Cruz acknowledged that President Donald Trump knew how to turn around their 2016 Republican primary rivalry.

"Which I will admit was politically very effective. Look, the man has an instinctual genius," he said.

The Texas senator discussed his relationship with Trump during a September 16 appearance on "Pod Force One," the New York Post podcast hosted by Miranda Devine.

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Ted Cruz Reflected On Donald Trump's 2016 Campaign Strategy

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Image of Ted Cruz reflected on his rivalry with Donald Trump during the 2016 Republican primary.
Source: MEGA

Ted Cruz reflected on his rivalry with Donald Trump during the 2016 Republican primary.

Devine asked Cruz about his current relationship with Trump.

"I think he regards you as his strongest supporter in the Senate," the host said.

She then asked whether putting their past disagreements aside was a shrewd decision.

"In that 2016 campaign, I was the only candidate who beat him over and over again," Cruz said, noting that he won 12 states.

"I don’t think [Trump] respects girly men. He doesn’t respect people who are weak. He respects people who have strength because, listen, the guy’s got a cast-iron backbone," he added.

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Image of Donald Trump was discussed during Ted Cruz’s interview on 'Pod Force One.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was discussed during Ted Cruz’s interview on 'Pod Force One.'

Cruz reflected on the tension between them during the primary.

"It was an ugly primary," Cruz said.

Devine then reminded him of the nickname Trump used, "Lyin' Ted," during the campaign.

"Oh, yeah!" he exclaimed.

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Ted Cruz Explained Why Nickname - 'Lyin' Ted' Worked

Image of Ted Cruz explained how Donald Trump’s campaign strategy targeted his strongest political attribute.
Source: MEGA

Ted Cruz explained how Donald Trump’s campaign strategy targeted his strongest political attribute.

Cruz explained why he believed the strategy worked so well with voters.

"What was so effective about it was that my single strongest attribute was that the voters trusted me… The Jiu-Jitsu of Trump was to take my greatest strength and make an attack that goes right at it, and I think he does that instinctually in a very effective way, he said.

Cruz also acknowledged that he could have reacted differently to their clashes.

"I could have chosen to be p----- off," he continued.

Sarah Matthews Reacted To Ted Cruz’s Comments

Image of Sarah Matthews reacted to Ted Cruz’s comments about Donald Trump on X.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Matthews reacted to Ted Cruz’s comments about Donald Trump on X.

Cruz’s comments later drew a response from Sarah Matthews, a former deputy press secretary from June 2020 to January 2021 in the Trump White House.

Matthews first reacted to Cruz’s appearance on X by commenting on his purple suit.

"What the f--- is Ted Cruz wearing?" she said.

She then turned her attention to Cruz’s comments about Trump.

"The humiliation ritual for Ted Cruz truly never ends," she said.

"This man is so desperate for power that he willingly debases himself like this to praise a man who quite literally called his own wife ugly and said that his own father helped to assassinate JFK," she concluded.

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