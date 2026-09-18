Ted Cruz Admits Donald Trump's 'Instinctual Genius' in Branding Him 'Lyin' Ted’ Was a Shrewd Political Tactic

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Ted Cruz Reflected On Donald Trump's 2016 Campaign Strategy

Source: MEGA Ted Cruz reflected on his rivalry with Donald Trump during the 2016 Republican primary.

Devine asked Cruz about his current relationship with Trump. "I think he regards you as his strongest supporter in the Senate," the host said. She then asked whether putting their past disagreements aside was a shrewd decision. "In that 2016 campaign, I was the only candidate who beat him over and over again," Cruz said, noting that he won 12 states. "I don’t think [Trump] respects girly men. He doesn’t respect people who are weak. He respects people who have strength because, listen, the guy’s got a cast-iron backbone," he added.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump was discussed during Ted Cruz’s interview on 'Pod Force One.'

Cruz reflected on the tension between them during the primary. "It was an ugly primary," Cruz said. Devine then reminded him of the nickname Trump used, "Lyin' Ted," during the campaign. "Oh, yeah!" he exclaimed.

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Ted Cruz Explained Why Nickname - 'Lyin' Ted' Worked

Source: MEGA Ted Cruz explained how Donald Trump’s campaign strategy targeted his strongest political attribute.

Cruz explained why he believed the strategy worked so well with voters. "What was so effective about it was that my single strongest attribute was that the voters trusted me… The Jiu-Jitsu of Trump was to take my greatest strength and make an attack that goes right at it, and I think he does that instinctually in a very effective way, he said. Cruz also acknowledged that he could have reacted differently to their clashes. "I could have chosen to be p----- off," he continued.

Sarah Matthews Reacted To Ted Cruz’s Comments

Source: MEGA Sarah Matthews reacted to Ted Cruz’s comments about Donald Trump on X.