Donald Trump Called Iowa Evangelicals 'Real Pieces of S---' for Backing Ted Cruz in 2016, New Book Claims

In the book, Alberta revealed that Trump began speculating about a conspiracy among powerful evangelicals to prevent him from securing the GOP nomination.

According to an outlet that obtained a copy, Trump made derogatory remarks about Iowa evangelicals while he was engaged in a fierce battle with Senator Ted Cruz for the primary nomination. These comments followed Trump's well-known blunder when he mistakenly referred to a Bible verse as "two Corinthians."

As Cruz's allies used the "Two Corinthians" incident to attack Trump in the final days leading up to the Iowa caucuses, the former president expressed his displeasure to an Iowa Republican official, saying, "You know, these so-called Christians hanging around with Ted are some real pieces of s---."

The book further stated that Trump continued to make derogatory remarks about the evangelical community in the years that followed.