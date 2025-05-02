Donald Trump's 'Widescale Purge' Incoming: President to Nix More White House Staff Following Mike Waltz’s Shocking Dismissal
Donald Trump’s decision to fire National Security Adviser Mike Waltz could pave the way for a sweeping "widescale purge" of his White House staff.
According to insiders, the potential mass firings may hit as soon as late next week, with sources suggesting numerous employees will be let go over loyalty concerns.
The source claimed Trump prefers to broadcast these dismissals in one fell swoop rather than dragging them out individually — a strategy reminiscent of the high-stakes chaos from his first term that rivaled the revolving door of contestants on his NBC reality show, The Apprentice.
According to Politico, Waltz’s time in the position was short-lived and tumultuous, garnering him enemies through his "perceived arrogance."
The outgoing adviser found himself under suspicion from the MAGA base, with critics like far-right activist Laura Loomer deeming him too "establishment" and suggesting he might be a leaker. This faction was vocal in their disdain, worrying over Trump’s appointments of "secret neocons" into critical positions.
"The view was 'Wait, why is he picking secret neocons for these jobs, that’s not how this administration is going to work,'" shared a source close to Waltz. Tension escalated further with the "Signalgate" scandal, which erupted when The Atlantic reported that editor Jeffrey Goldberg was mistakenly added to a sensitive Signal group chat discussing military strategies against Houthi rebels.
"Waltz has been on thin ice for a while," a White House aide disclosed. "This made the ice thinner, but at the same time… may actually save him for now because they don’t want to give Goldberg a scalp."
The axe finally fell on Thursday, with Trump announcing Marco Rubio would step in as acting leader of the National Security Council while nominating Waltz for the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations role.
"The president is surrounded by highly talented and qualified patriots working to execute his agenda," the White House said in a statement in response to the shake-up.
Despite the mounting drama, Waltz seemed blissfully unaware of his impending termination.
He appeared on television earlier that day and attended a cabinet meeting where he praised Trump, insisting it was an honor to be part of the administration. Meanwhile, keen-eyed press photographers caught him scrolling through Signal messages on his phone during the gathering.