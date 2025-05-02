Donald Trump's 'Widescale Purge' Incoming: President to Nix More White House Staff Following Mike Waltz’s Shocking Dismissal

The outgoing adviser found himself under suspicion from the MAGA base, with critics like far-right activist Laura Loomer deeming him too "establishment" and suggesting he might be a leaker. This faction was vocal in their disdain, worrying over Trump’s appointments of "secret neocons" into critical positions.

"The view was 'Wait, why is he picking secret neocons for these jobs, that’s not how this administration is going to work,'" shared a source close to Waltz. Tension escalated further with the "Signalgate" scandal, which erupted when The Atlantic reported that editor Jeffrey Goldberg was mistakenly added to a sensitive Signal group chat discussing military strategies against Houthi rebels.

"Waltz has been on thin ice for a while," a White House aide disclosed. "This made the ice thinner, but at the same time… may actually save him for now because they don’t want to give Goldberg a scalp."