Ted Danson Apologizes to 'Cheers' Costar Kelsey Grammer Over Heated Argument: 'I Feel Like It's My Bad' 

Ted Danson apologized to his 'Cheers' costar Kelsey Grammer over a heated argument that occurred decades ago.

By:

Oct. 24 2024, Published 2:08 p.m. ET

In a surprising twist on the latest episode of the "Where Everybody Knows Your Name" podcast, co-host Ted Danson opened up about his history with Kelsey Grammer, revealing a long-held regret from their time on the beloved show Cheers.

The costars have not divulged what the argument was about.

“This isn’t self-deprecating, but it’s — I feel like I got stuck a little bit with you during the Cheers years. I have a memory of getting angry at you once," Danson, who portrayed bartender Sam Malone on the show, confessed.

Grammer quickly acknowledged, saying, “Yeah, you came and told me that one day.”

But Danson didn’t stop there, as he explained how that particular moment impacted them.

“It’s stuck in both of our memories. But I feel like, f---, I don’t know. I missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer. … I feel like it’s my bad, my doing. I apologize to you. And [to] me that I sat back. … I really do apologize,” he admitted.

Beyond acting, Ted Danson is known for his philanthropic work.

The father-of-seven accepted the apology graciously, responding with a smile.

He then shared a cherished memory from their friendship, stating: “You said something wonderful to me though, too, that I’ve always, I quote to other people. When I turned 40, you came up and you said, ‘You know what it means, don’t you? Now that you’re 40, it means you’re finally worth having a conversation with.’”

Kelsey Grammer won his first Emmy Award for his Dr. Frasier role on 'Cheers.'

Woody Harrelson, a co-host of the podcast who joined Cheers in the final episodes of Season 4 as a replacement for the late Nicholas Colasanto, added with a chuckle, saying, “That’s good.”

“That was f---ing brilliant. I always loved that. And my love for you has always been as easy as the day. You know, as easy as the sunrise,” Grammer, who joined during the third season of Cheers as the lovable Dr. Frasier Crane, chimed in, though the specifics of their past conflict remains largely undisclosed.

'Cheers' lasted for 11 seasons.

The show is a popular sitcom that aired from 1982 to 1993, and it centers around a Boston bar called Cheers, where everyone knows your name. It started off modestly but soon soared to become one of television's most iconic series, which includes cast members Kirstie Alley, Shelley Long, George Wendt, Rhea Perlman, Dan Hedaya, among others.

By the end of its 11-season run, the show was captivating, getting 26 million viewers weekly. Grammer continued his character’s legacy for an additional 11 years on the hit spinoff, Frasier.

