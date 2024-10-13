Ted Danson and Simu Liu Tease Woody Harrelson for His 'Vegan Farts' That 'Shut Down Production'
Woody Harrelson needs a HAZMAT suit on set!
While on a recent episode of Ted Danson and Harrelson's SiriusXM podcast “Where Everybody Knows Your Name,” The Good Place alum, 76, asked The Hunger Games actor’s Last Breath costar Simu Liu if he had any experience with Harrelson’s farts on set.
"Did you shoot in that chamber where you have to be on board the ship — what is it called?" Danson asked the Atlas star, 35.
"Yeah, the sat chamber," Liu responded, to which Danson answered, "Right. Did you work together in that, 'cause what I'm bringing up is..."
Harrelson, 63, jumped in, adding, "It wasn't an actual sat chamber. I mean, it was, but it wasn't."
Danson continued, "It was close quarters, though. There's a reason why I bring this up. When I worked with Woody, it was a huge sound stage, but his vegetarian farts were so horrible that he would shut down production. I'm just wondering what happened with you."
Danson and Harrelson worked with each other on the famous sitcom Cheers from 1985 to 1993.
Harrelson interjected, “Excuse me, but it was ‘vegan’ farts.”
"Vegan," Danson clarified. "Sorry, vegan, which gives it an actual pecan."
Lui then confirmed he had an experience with Harrelson’s flatulence.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"They were vegan farts, to be fair," Liu stated. "You were really nice. I think you were really nice about it."
Harrelson elaborated, "That was back when I didn't chew my food."
Elsewhere in the interview with Lui, the celeb discussed working with Harrelson on Last Breath, which tells the true story of a deep-sea diver who is working to rescue a crewmate trapped below the ocean's surface.
"We did two weeks of general open water PADI," Lui said of he and Harrelson’s diving training for the film. "We had a dive supervisor, John Garvin, and our instructor Abigail Borg. They're just the most incredible dive people. They're just born of the sea. [James] Cameron's guy, works with him on the Avatar movies and all that."
"I know the world's smallest violin is playing for us," Lui noted, "but we were out in the Mediterranean everyday scuba diving and we would gradually get introduced to night dives, diving in zero visibility. . . and then in the last week we started to integrate a lot of the specialized equipment, so we went from like, a ventilator that went in the mouth to that full helmet that was like 50 pounds."
Harrelson recalled, "It was so heavy. Oh my God."
The pair also had to undergo drills on what to do in case their oxygen tank turned off.
"I understand why they did this, but they're like, 'We're just gonna turn off the air without telling you, and you're gonna need to know what to do,'" Liu explained of the "hardcore" training. "And what you have to do is there's knobs on the helmet that you can switch to your bailout and that gives you your backup air source."
"I feel like we came out of it with like actual life skills, which is great," he added.