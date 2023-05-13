Teddi Mellencamp 'Could Kill' Tamra Judge for Spilling the Tea on Past Matt Damon Hookup: 'Don’t Put Me in Jail Guys'

“I could kill Tamra,” Mellencamp joked about her "Two Ts In a Pod" podcast co-host. “Don’t put me in jail, guys — because I didn’t!”

“She did that on live radio, and she’s like, ‘Payback’s a b****,’” the former reality star added, explaining that Judge airing out her friend's dirty laundry was retribution for "something [I did] to her at BravoCon, and she’s been dangling it over me, so I knew that at some point it was going to come.”