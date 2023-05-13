Teddi Mellencamp 'Could Kill' Tamra Judge for Spilling the Tea on Past Matt Damon Hookup: 'Don’t Put Me in Jail Guys'
Teddi Mellencamp is calling out pal Tamra Judge for dishing on her past fling with Matt Damon.
While appearing on the Thursday, May 11, episode of the “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum responded to the backlash she got after The Real Housewives of Orange County star spilled the piping hot tea about her steamy hookup with the Jason Bourne star years ago.
“I could kill Tamra,” Mellencamp joked about her "Two Ts In a Pod" podcast co-host. “Don’t put me in jail, guys — because I didn’t!”
“She did that on live radio, and she’s like, ‘Payback’s a b****,’” the former reality star added, explaining that Judge airing out her friend's dirty laundry was retribution for "something [I did] to her at BravoCon, and she’s been dangling it over me, so I knew that at some point it was going to come.”
“I was like, ‘You should have waited and done it on our pod at least. You gave Jeff Lewis all this publicity,’” Mellecamp said about the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star telling all on the Flipping Out star's radio show instead of their own program. “But the part that was even more frustrating was the clickbait — not even that Tam outed me, but then [people were] saying that 'Teddi claims that she blah, blah blah.'"
“One, Teddi didn’t claim anything," the ex Bravo personality continued of herself. "She hasn’t even confirmed that this is fact!”
During an appearance on SiriusXM’s "Jeff Lewis Live" last month, Judge told Lewis and the world about the night Mellencamp had with the Hollywood hunk.
“She mentioned it on a podcast, and then went back and told producers, 'Take that guy’s name out,'" the 55-year-old said of Mellencamp trying to keep her moment with Damon 20 years ago a secret. “And so now, I tell people, ‘If you guys wanna know, just DM and I’ll tell you who it is.'”
“[Tamra] tells people on the DMs. I’m like, ‘Stop telling people,'” the accountability coach said. “I did not want to out this guy. Who knows?! He was probably 30 — ten years older. I only slept with him one night. He didn’t get my number.”