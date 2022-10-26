Cutting Ties: Teddi Mellencamp Reveals The Reason Why Lisa Rinna & Her Publicist Parted Ways
Teddi Mellencamp got a direct answer as to why Lisa Rinna and her publicist parted ways. During the Tuesday, October 26, episode of her "Two Ts In A Pod" podcast, the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dished on why the Rinna Beauty founder cut ties with longtime publicist Jill Fritzo.
“I did see a lot of things recently that Lisa Rinna was fired by her publicist and I was like, you know what, I just want to get to the bottom of this right now. And I just texted her, I’m like, ‘Is it true that you got fired by your publicist?'” Mellencamp explained. "And she said, ‘Jill and I parted ways. I didn’t want to be represented by someone who represents Paris Hilton, Bethenny [Frankel], and Denise Richards any longer.'”
As OK! previously reported, prior to Rinna being booed by a large crowd while taking the stage at the Thrills In Beverly Hills panel at BravoCon, the former soap star and Fritzo "parted ways" after working together for years.
Season 12 of the hit Bravo show was rough for Rinna, who joined the cast in season five, after feuding with Kathy Hilton, Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais. However, the Drop Dead Gorgeous actress, who battled with the Melrose Place star during her two seasons on the show, publicly labeled Rinna "vindictive."
"I watched RHOBH last night. While I have empathy for Lisa Rinna losing her mom, what is her excuse all the other years on the show for being so cruel and so vindictive," Richards said in a Thursday, October 20, post to Instagram.
As far as the Hiltons are concerned, Rinna made shocking allegations that the former I Want To Be a Hilton host said in a blind rage in Aspen that she was going to take down her sister Kyle Richards and the network amongst other wild claims.
"I feel they [Rinna and Erika Jayne] are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls,” Hilton recently told reporters. “But most of them, they’re not being their authentic self when they’re pushed up to the wall and they’re afraid of what those two bullies [will do]. Because they’re capable of anything.”
“I had people from the show telling me that this was a setup the whole time by these two girls," the 63-year-old stated. "And you know what? If people are really worried about me, why wouldn’t they call (sister) Kyle [Richards], my husband [Rick Hilton], production when Lisa said that Ihad a ‘break’?”