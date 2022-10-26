Cutting Ties: Teddi Mellencamp Reveals The Reason Why Lisa Rinna & Her Publicist Parted Ways

As OK! previously reported, prior to Rinna being booed by a large crowd while taking the stage at the Thrills In Beverly Hills panel at BravoCon, the former soap star and Fritzo "parted ways" after working together for years.

Season 12 of the hit Bravo show was rough for Rinna, who joined the cast in season five, after feuding with Kathy Hilton, Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais. However, the Drop Dead Gorgeous actress, who battled with the Melrose Place star during her two seasons on the show, publicly labeled Rinna "vindictive."