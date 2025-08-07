NEWS Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave 'Put Their Divorce on Hold' When the Reality Star 'Found Out She Had Brain Cancer' Source: MEGA Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave split but still have a lot of love for one another, a source said. OK! Staff Aug. 7 2025, Published 7:40 a.m. ET

Source: @edwinarroyaveofficial/Instagram Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave were married in 2011 before announcing their separation in 2024.

"When Teddi found out she had brain cancer, they put the divorce on hold to focus on her healing, and Edwin was all in to help her. He was there for her and the kids every step of the way, and a lot of people thought that it might get their marriage back on track because they obviously love each other," the insider revealed. "But they've decided that the best thing is to move forward with the divorce. They still care about each other deeply, but they know it's time to go their separate ways."

At 44 and 48 years old, the former flames are in agreement that this is the best decision for their family, paving the way for a smooth transition without conflict.

Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave share three children: Slate, Cruz and Dove.

"This isn't some toxic Hollywood breakup, but it's still very emotional," the source added. "They're sad that this chapter is ending, but they're saying they will still be family; they just won't be married anymore. They're proving that not every breakup has to be messy."

In May, In Touch reported that the estranged couple showed court progress after filing for divorce in November. They wed in July 2011 and share three children: Slate Arroyave, Cruz Arroyave and Dove Arroyave. Edwin has submitted financial and property documents to aid the process.

Despite their decision to divorce, Teddi and Edwin supported each other during her recent health challenges. Teddi underwent surgery to remove tumors from her brain after struggling with severe headaches.

Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram Teddi Mellencamp shared in a February 12 Instagram post that she had been diagnosed with brain tumors.

"For the last several weeks I've been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches. Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared in an Instagram statement on February 12. "Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today – The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date."

Teddi documented her hospital experience on social media, surrounded by Edwin, family, and friends. The next day, Edwin shared an update on Teddi's surgery.

Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram Teddi Mellencamp shared updates about her recent surgery on Instagram.

"So many people asking for updates. All I will say right now is surgery went well," he stated on Instagram Stories on February 13. "That said, I've never seen @teddimellencamp in so much pain. She's finally getting some needed rest. I know she is so grateful for the outpouring of love."

Following her surgery, more tumors were discovered in Teddi's brain, which later shrunk and disappeared.

Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram In April, Teddi Mellencamp shared that her stage 4 tumors had shrunk or disappeared.

"One update I couldn't wait to share! All tumors stage 4 (metastasized melanoma in my brain and lungs) shrunk or disappeared so I have 6ish more weeks of immunotherapy and doctors believe I will be healed if everything stays on course," she announced on Instagram in April. "Thank you to everyone who has sent their love, prayers, and positivity."