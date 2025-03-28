Teddi Mellencamp's Dad John Has Been 'Very Emotional' Over Daughter's Harrowing Cancer Battle: 'It Hasn’t Been Easy'

Teddi Mellencamp's dad, John, has been 'very emotional' over her harrowing cancer battle, according to a source.

“John has been super dad, he totally rushed to her side and went right into rescue mode,” an insider shared. “They’ve had their ups and downs but he’s always there for her when she needs him and this time was no different.”

Although she has “kids of her own” and “is in her 40’s,” the insider stated John has been “very emotional” over the ordeal, as Teddi is “still his baby girl.”

“He’s held it together because he wants to be a rock for her, but it hasn’t been easy," the insider noted.

While the source explained he was “understandably terrified” before Teddi had surgery, her famous father “refused to let her see the fear,” allaying her worries by “telling her that the surgery would go well and she’d come out better than ever.”