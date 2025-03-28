or
Teddi Mellencamp's Dad John Has Been 'Very Emotional' Over Daughter's Harrowing Cancer Battle: 'It Hasn’t Been Easy'

Teddi Mellencamp's dad, John, has been 'very emotional' over her harrowing cancer battle, according to a source.

March 28 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Teddi Mellencamp’s father, singer John Mellencamp, is having a difficult time dealing with her brain cancer battle.

Teddi Mellencamp was hospitalized on February 11.

“John has been super dad, he totally rushed to her side and went right into rescue mode,” an insider shared. “They’ve had their ups and downs but he’s always there for her when she needs him and this time was no different.”

Although she has “kids of her own” and “is in her 40’s,” the insider stated John has been “very emotional” over the ordeal, as Teddi is “still his baby girl.”

“He’s held it together because he wants to be a rock for her, but it hasn’t been easy," the insider noted.

While the source explained he was “understandably terrified” before Teddi had surgery, her famous father “refused to let her see the fear,” allaying her worries by “telling her that the surgery would go well and she’d come out better than ever.”

A source alleged John Mellencamp was 'understandably terrified' before Teddi's surgery.

“She did come out, but she’s been in horrible pain since then, which is very hard for John to see,” they added. “He can’t wave a magic wand, or write a check, to take her pain away. All he can do is make sure she’s getting the best care and also be there every step of the way to hold her hand.”

As OK! reported, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was rushed to the hospital on February 11. “For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she shared on Instagram on February 12. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.” Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”

“Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today,” she added. “The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”

An insider said Teddi Mellencamp has been in 'horrible pain' since her surgery.

After arriving at the hospital, she remained there for 16 days before heading home.

On March 6, Teddi shared a devastating update, telling fans, “I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs. These are all a direct result of my melanoma.”

She explained doctors were “hopeful” the “additional mutations” would be taken out “via immunotherapy.”

John Mellencamp 'wants to be a rock' for Teddi, a source noted.

In the wake of her health crisis, many have rallied around her, including Kyle Richards, Morgan Wade, Tamra Judge and Teddi’s estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave.

In Touch initially spoke to the source about John.

