Teddi Mellencamp's New Mystery Boyfriend Revealed Following Her Split From Edwin Arroyave
Teddi Mellencamp’s new man’s identity has been revealed one month after the couple made headlines for taking a PDA-filled walk.
According to a media outlet, her new man is Ricci Rea, a television producer. He does not have any presence on social media, and it’s unknown whether he’s been married before.
Teddi's Cancer Diagnosis
Per his LinkedIn page, he was an event producer for Apple TV+ and Fox and a line producer for Done & Dusted. Currently, he is a senior producer at Dorothy, a boutique creative agency.
As OK! reported, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed she had cancer in February.
“For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” Mellencamp shared on Instagram at the time. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.”
She received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”
'Exciting News'
While she departed the hospital after a 16-day stay, Mellencamp got more bad news along the way, finding out she had stage four cancer. Luckily, in April, she revealed she had beaten the odds and was en route to being cancer-free.
“Exciting news, everyone,” she wrote on Instagram on April 23. “Honestly, the crying is already done, but I just finished with all of my scans and my tumors have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good.”
'A Positive Outlook'
After ”two more sessions of immunotherapy” she hopes to be “done and cancer-free.”
“I am going to keep a positive outlook, because that’s the way my doctor just spoke to me,” she added. Mellencamp took some heat for her new relationship in June, as people didn’t think she should be dating while in the throes of a health crisis.
Bothered by the Backlash
“People have been coming for me … like, ‘The only thing she should be worrying about right now are her kids and staying alive,'” she said on her “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast.
“If I want to put myself in a situation where I’m staying busy so I’m not getting depressed, why have a problem with that?” she added, sharing she was bothered by the backlash.
Although she’s moved on romantically from estranged husband Edwin Arroyave, he has stuck by her side throughout her cancer battle.