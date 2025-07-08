Teddi Mellencamp's New Mystery Boyfriend Revealed Following Her Split From Edwin Arroyave

Per his LinkedIn page, he was an event producer for Apple TV+ and Fox and a line producer for Done & Dusted. Currently, he is a senior producer at Dorothy, a boutique creative agency.

As OK! reported, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed she had cancer in February.

“For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” Mellencamp shared on Instagram at the time. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.”

She received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”