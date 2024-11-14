Teddi Mellencamp 'Afraid' of What Ex Edwin Arroyave May Do to 'Come Out on Top' in Their Divorce After Her Shocking Affair: Source
Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave's divorce could get messy.
A source claimed the latter is "determined to come out on top" in their split after it was revealed the blonde beauty had an affair with her married horse trainer.
"He wants to look good and wants to maintain custody of the kids so he’s willing to do whatever to make that happen," the insider disclosed to a news outlet. "She’s scared it’s gotten to this point and has grown more and more afraid of what he’s willing to do."
The source said her gal pals, especially Kyle Richards, 55, have "been helping her navigate" the drama.
Added the insider: "If it wasn’t for the support from her friends and her love for her kids, [I'm] not sure what Teddi would do."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 43, is particularly worried over how the split could affect their three children.
"She hates [the kids] are being dragged through this and she hates even more so how public it’s become, so shielding her kids from all of this negativity is her top priority," the source explained. "Because of this, she is really disappointed Edwin can’t have the same grace towards her."
As OK! reported, Mellencamp announced the breakup via Instagram on November 2, revealing, "After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce."
"My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter," she continued. "Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do, but in an effect to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward."
Over a week later, it was reported that the mom-of-three cheated on Arroyave, 47, with horse trainer Simon Schroeder months before the breakup, with a source noting the affair was now over.
Schroeder was also married at the time, and a report claimed the infidelity came to light after his wife, Karli, grew suspicious and found incriminating texts on his phone.
"Teddi isn’t excusing her behavior but this was the first and only time she strayed outside of the marriage and says there’s two sides to the story. They are both to blame," the insider told Us Weekly.
The Sun reported on Mellencamp's fears about what her estranged husband will do in the divorce.