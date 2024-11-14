Teddi Mellencamp 'Afraid' of What Ex Edwin Arroyave May Do to 'Come Out on Top' in Their Divorce After Her Shocking Affair: Source

"He wants to look good and wants to maintain custody of the kids so he’s willing to do whatever to make that happen," the insider disclosed to a news outlet. "She’s scared it’s gotten to this point and has grown more and more afraid of what he’s willing to do."

The source said her gal pals, especially Kyle Richards, 55, have "been helping her navigate" the drama.

Added the insider: "If it wasn’t for the support from her friends and her love for her kids, [I'm] not sure what Teddi would do."