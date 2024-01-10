'I Don't Obsess Over Things I Can't Control': Teddi Mellencamp Reveals How Setting New Goals For 2024 Helped Her Anxiety
Teddi Mellencamp is ready for a fresh start in 2024!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has always been a champion for personal wellness and setting goals since she first burst onto the Bravo scene in 2017. Now, the accountability coach is taking things to the next level!
Mellencamp opens up exclusively to OK! about her health journey, how setting new personal milestones to reach can alter her mindset and partnering with Hyland's Naturals.
"A lot is going on," Mellencamp revealed. "I just recently got part [of] another comprehensive surgery on my melanomas, and the margins did not come back clear, so now I've started on immunotherapy. I wanted to wait to decide if I needed it, but I had a considerable skin graft surgery because it's such a large area of my shoulder, so I'm just going through it. I had a couple of days where I had two choices I could either get bummed out and really focus on my anxiety and maybe even get a touch depressed."
Now, the "Two T's In a Pod" podcaster has a packed schedule for the coming months. "I'm about to travel more," she explains while adding how the help of Hyland's natural supplements have helped her keep her health at the top of her priority list.
"I can take one bottle like before I felt like I was taking so many supplements to try to get the same effect; it's effortless to take two capsules of something versus 10 of all random different things with a bunch of bottles jiggling around in my bag," Mellencamp revealed.
The blonde beauty is eager to share her wellness secrets with anyone who needs them. "I love helping people, and I love sharing my own personal struggles because the most challenging thing that we all go through is when you're feeling alone," she admits.
"I think whether it's my anxiety or my cancer journey or what the things are that I love taking or doing or whatever it is if I share. There's someone else who's not going to feel so alone, and that's essential," Mellencamp emphasized.
"Hyland's is incredible because it's got 18 essential nutrients to support brain and immune health and overall wellness, which I clearly need; there's red clover, also known for providing relief for menopause symptoms by pop flashes and mood swings," she continued. "I can assure you that my husband is grateful for those two products being in there, but there's also biotin and collagen, which are highly absorbed. It's known to work in harmony for a youthful complexion and hair growth, and all of those things I've noticed as I've aged."