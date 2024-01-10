'I Don't Obsess Over Things I Can't Control': Teddi Mellencamp Reveals How Setting New Goals For 2024 Helped Her Anxiety

Mellencamp opens up exclusively to OK! about her health journey, how setting new personal milestones to reach can alter her mindset and partnering with Hyland's Naturals.

"A lot is going on," Mellencamp revealed. "I just recently got part [of] another comprehensive surgery on my melanomas, and the margins did not come back clear, so now I've started on immunotherapy. I wanted to wait to decide if I needed it, but I had a considerable skin graft surgery because it's such a large area of my shoulder, so I'm just going through it. I had a couple of days where I had two choices I could either get bummed out and really focus on my anxiety and maybe even get a touch depressed."