‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Claims MTV ‘Took Advantage’ of Her Drug Addiction
Leah Messer is putting the blame on MTV for her drug addiction.
The Teem Mom 2 alum revealed that producers of the hit reality series stood by and kept cameras rolling when she was in the throws of her addiction battle — while doing nothing to intervene.
“You can see me high. Cut the cameras,” Messer explained in an interview published on Wednesday, June 22. "You can see me falling asleep or whatever. Cut the cameras and immediately do an intervention … instead of using it for the benefit of TV and drama."
The now 31-year-old — who has twins Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace, 13, with ex-husband Corey Simms and Adalynn Faith, 9, with second ex-husband Jeremy Calvert— admitted that the crew behind-the-scenes were filming “an obviously high young mother as she struggled to take care of her children.”
"It's bittersweet, because I probably wouldn’t have been able to get the help I had without [MTV],” she said. “So I thank them. Then it’s also like, damn, something could have been done differently, without a shadow of a doubt.”
"It was actually the scene, they were talking about how we were being flirty and trying to get back together but honestly, the entire scene was about the botched spinal tap and how Jeremy had to carry me from one room to the next because I couldn’t walk,” she said of becoming addicted to painkillers after a botched epidural during a recent episode of her podcast “Life Reboot."
“I just went in to deliver Addie and they injected me 13 times and, even in the hospital, I couldn’t get up — and they just put me on morphine," she noted, adding that they sent her home on “three different drugs.”
"By then, I was already … you can’t say that I wasn’t, already, dependent on the medication,” Messer revealed., “Well, then they put me on Diazepam and it has me nodding off. I didn’t even know what that was!”
