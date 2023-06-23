‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Claims MTV ‘Took Advantage’ of Her Drug Addiction

“You can see me high. Cut the cameras,” Messer explained in an interview published on Wednesday, June 22. "You can see me falling asleep or whatever. Cut the cameras and immediately do an intervention … instead of using it for the benefit of TV and drama."

The now 31-year-old — who has twins Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace, 13, with ex-husband Corey Simms and Adalynn Faith, 9, with second ex-husband Jeremy Calvert— admitted that the crew behind-the-scenes were filming “an obviously high young mother as she struggled to take care of her children.”

"It's bittersweet, because I probably wouldn’t have been able to get the help I had without [MTV],” she said. “So I thank them. Then it’s also like, damn, something could have been done differently, without a shadow of a doubt.”