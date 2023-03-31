'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans & Son Jace Are 'Much Happier' Since Regaining Custody From Her Mother
Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans couldn’t be in a better spot!
The famous mom-of-three recently regained custody of her eldest son, Jace, after her mother, Barbara Evans, had custody of him for the last 13 years.
"My relationship with Jace is closer than ever and doing much better," the 31-year-old told an outlet on March 30.
"I feel like being with his family makes him much happier. Our family wasn't complete without him," she added, referring to Jace’s recent move into her home.
The teen star lives in her North Carolina residence with her husband, David Eason, and her kids, Ensley, 6, Kaiser, 8, and, of course, Jace, 13.
Jenelle then shared that her son "needed a change."
"We also didn't like the crowds he was hanging out with, so now he's in the country. He loves riding his dirt bike and working on it recently. He wants to sign up for dirt bike races in the future," she continued.
The brunette beauty also gushed about how great of a parent her hubby is to her eldest.
"David teaches him how to hunt, fish, fix dirt bikes or giving Jace dating advice. Jace needed a father figure and I can tell how happy Jace is having one around."
Jenelle previously said her mother believes it is important for Jace to learn "'boy things' and have 'men talk,'" which she could not provide while he lived with her.
"My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter," Jenelle said after they finalized her custody a few weeks ago.
"My relationship with my mother has got a little better, but truthfully she is still a little controlling," she said in her most recent interview. "I think it's going to take time for her to get use to this change."
The reality TV personality and her mother have had a rocky relationship over the years. They primarily butted heads because Barbara would not regrant Jenelle custody of Jace. Teen Mom 2 showed many of the pair’s disputes with Jenelle, claiming her mother wouldn’t let her parent Jace, while Barbara accused her of not taking care of her son.
