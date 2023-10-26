'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Allegedly Injured Her Son Jace
More details about Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason’s child abuse charge have been revealed.
According to court documents, on September 28, the reality TV star’s spouse allegedly injured her son Jace Evans, 14.
The paperwork accused the father-of-one, 35, of leaving "marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck" of the teen, claiming the injury was not by accident. The filings did not detail exactly what happened, however, the incident notably occurred on the same day Jace ran away from home for the third time.
On that night, Jace apparently slipped through his window and ran into the woods. It is possible the alleged altercation between David and his stepson happened prior to the child leaving the home.
Jace is believed to be staying with his grandmother Barbara due to the charges.
When David was implicated with the misdemeanor for child abuse, Jenelle, 31, spoke out about her feelings on the subject.
"I do not trust anyone around me ... I have no idea what human being I can trust anymore, not even my own blood," she said. "I'm being fed all these different stories from different people. People trying to get on my good side ... to then betray me over and over."
As OK! previously reported, Jenelle and David are currently under investigation for neglecting Jace due to his many attempts to run away and the marks seen on him after he was found by police.
After Jace fled for the first time, Jenelle claimed it was just due to his rebellious nature.
"As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I'm sure the majority of us all once did as kids too. Jace got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that's when he decided to run off. Jace is a good kid, and we're not dealing with anything that most families don't deal with while raising children," she said at the time.
Despite the accusations, Jenelle recently took to her Instagram Stories to defend her husband of six years.
"You would think police wouldn't make a one-sided police investigation," Jenelle said of the situation. "They didn't conduct interviews, didn't ask any information from the parents. This seems like a very bias [sic] situation like every time before."
"I trusted that detective with all my heart.. forgot you can't trust cops… silly me," she continued, accusing the authorities of running a "smear campaign" against David. The celeb also claimed the police had given details about her son to the media without her consent "and gave no f----."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Let's go to court. I've been waiting on our day," the MTV alum continued. "I feel so violated by the system. Wait until the day you hear the truth. You will be begging me not to sue you."
Jenelle later confessed she does "not trust anyone around" her and planned to be "going MIA for a while."
TMZ reported on the court documents.