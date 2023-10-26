'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Allegedly Injured Her Son Jace

The paperwork accused the father-of-one, 35, of leaving "marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck" of the teen, claiming the injury was not by accident. The filings did not detail exactly what happened, however, the incident notably occurred on the same day Jace ran away from home for the third time.

On that night, Jace apparently slipped through his window and ran into the woods. It is possible the alleged altercation between David and his stepson happened prior to the child leaving the home.