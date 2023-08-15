Jenelle Evans Blames Son Jace's Runaway Incident on Teenage Rebellion — Not Her Tumultuous Relationship With David Eason

"As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I'm sure the majority of us all once did as kids too," Jenelle told an outlet after the scary incident. "Jace, got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that's when he decided to run off."

"Jace is a good kid and we're not dealing with anything that most families don't deal with while raising children," she continued, before clarifying that "this has absolutely nothing to do with my situation with David," referring to struggling marriage.

"We do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids," she added. "This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away."