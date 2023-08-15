Jenelle Evans Blames Son Jace's Runaway Incident on Teenage Rebellion — Not Her Tumultuous Relationship With David Eason
Jenelle Evans is setting the record straight following speculation that her 14-year-old son, Jace, ran away from home because of her turbulent relationship with husband David Eason.
Jace was reported as a runaway on Tuesday, August 15, however, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed that he had found and was safely at home with his family.
"As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I'm sure the majority of us all once did as kids too," Jenelle told an outlet after the scary incident. "Jace, got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that's when he decided to run off."
"Jace is a good kid and we're not dealing with anything that most families don't deal with while raising children," she continued, before clarifying that "this has absolutely nothing to do with my situation with David," referring to struggling marriage.
"We do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids," she added. "This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away."
Jenelle and David's relationship has been on the rocks for months. Earlier this year, the reality television star appeared to throw shade at her husband after he failed to go with her to the hospital for a medical procedure back in April.
"I’m really scared," she wrote via social media at the time. "Have no support so any prayers are appreciated. I am this close to falling off the deep end. I know I’m smiling right now but the light inside me is dying."
Their problems only seemed to escalate from there. A few months later, she took to Instagram to accuse her spouse of stealing her debit cards, having affairs and calling her cruel names.
"You’re right David Eason, I have depression because of you. I've been mentioning my feelings to the public for a few days now," she penned in the scathing rant shared in mid August. "The constant put down I receive everyday is distracting and would discourage anyone from focusing on their life, which I’m not going to let happen ever again. I’m sick of begging you to change and step up for the family."
Jenelle spoke with TMZ about why her son ran away from home.