'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Shades Husband David Eason As She Undergoes Medical Procedure 'Alone' & With 'No Support'
Ouch. Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans seemed to harshly shade her husband, David Eason, as she called out his absence and that of her inner circle before she underwent a medical procedure on Tuesday, April 18.
“Going alone to get a procedure done for my esophagus today and I’m really scared," the mom-of-three — who tied the knot with Eason in 2017 — revealed via an Instagram Story Tuesday morning.
"Have no support so any prayers are appreciated. ❤️," Evans continued
"I am this close to falling off the deep end. I know I’m smiling right now but the light inside me is dying," her series of posts concluded, as she informed fans the first part of the procedure had been successfully completed.
Evans cryptic snub of her husband left fans confused, as the 31-year-old had recently uploaded a sweet tribute for her partner on Thursday, March 30. "A forever thing ❤️🔥😝," Evans wrote alongside a selfie of the duo smiling.
She also spent a happy Easter Sunday with Eason and her children last weekend.
The television personality's followers weren't convinced by Evans' happy demeanor in the family-centric uploads and expressed their concerns in the comments section.
"She just posted on her story he blocks her every other week and she still is with him 😢," one user stated, as another admitted, "this isn’t going to age well."
"If toxic was a picture 😂," a third person quipped, while a fourth joked, "a forever dysfunctional thing."
Trouble in paradise would come as no surprise for the reality couple, as their relationship seemed to hit rock bottom quite a few times.
In 2019, Evans announced she had filed for divorce from her husband amid a messy fight after only two years of marriage.
Their separation didn't last long, however, as they re-sparked their romance in March 2020 and gave their vows a second chance despite allegations of assault and potential alcohol abuse.
Neither Evans nor Eason has confirmed recent problems in their marriage at this time.
The couple share daughter, Ensley, 6, while Evans additionally has a son Jace, 13, with her ex Andrew Lewis and Kaiser, 8, with ex Nathan Griffith.
Eason also shares his daughter Maryssa, 15, with ex-wife Whitney Johnson and a son Kaden, 9, with ex Olivia Leedham.